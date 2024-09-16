A video of a Ghanaian man cautioning ladies against going into long-distance relationships has gone viral

In the video shared on TikTok, the man stated that women who go into such relationships often get disappointed

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some agreed with him while others did not

A Ghanaian man has advised ladies to avoid going into long-distance relationships with men who have relocated abroad, with the expectation of getting married to them.

In a TikTok video, he stressed that entering into such relationships is not advisable since most do not end well for the ladies.

A Ghanaian man is warning ladies against long-distance relationships with borgas. Image source: Truthmarks

Source: TikTok

The man in the video argued that ladies go into long-distance relationships with 'borgas' a popular term for men who relocate board, with high expectations of getting married to them and joining them abroad.

He noted, however, that circumstances abroad do not permit people to easily fulfil these promises due to challenges such as immigration laws, financial constraints, and the high cost of living.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

The Ghanaian man's comment has generated a flurry of reactions on social media. While some agreed with his assertion, others did not.

@Phati wrote:

"ls not all of them are like that. Trust yr man and pray."

@francissarpong725 wrote:

"I told a lady I met here that I can't be in relationship with her because my situation over can not allow me to come and marry her but she said she will wait."

@Sugar Dzaddy wrote:

"When they were sending them money dier wasn’t a waste of time smh."

@World Boxing wrote:

"This is golden advice."

@Debarbergod wrote:

"You have a point but most of them have successful marriages so it depends it doesn’t matter even if you get married back home is all by grace of God if your marriage will be successful."

@Naturegh wrote:

"Great message brother."

@fynboihackman wrote:

"But I guess u said no one should marry n relocate the wife to abroad now they come n marry n take them."

Man living abroad warns against relocating abroad

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living abroad has cautioned fellow Ghanaians who have between GH¢50K to GH¢100K not to relocate abroad.

In a video making rounds on social media, he noted that most people living abroad do not have that much in their accounts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh