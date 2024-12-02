A video of a Ghanaian man embarking on a journey from Nkroful to Accra has surfaced on social media

The man who lives in Norway has returned to Ghana and commenced a long-distance walk in support of Cheddar's presidential bid

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section as some congratulated him, while others described his journey as ill-advised

A Ghanaian man living in Norway has returned to Ghana ahead of the December 7, 2024, presidential and parliamentary elections.

The young man who is an ardent supporter of the New Force, represented by Nana Kwame Bediako, has returned to support his preferred presidential candidate.

He has embarked on a journey from his hometown, Nkroful, in the Central Region of Ghana, to Accra, to support Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar.

The young man believes that Cheddar will win the upcoming election, and his walk will be climaxed with the New Force's victory.

Ahead of the walk, he noted that he lived in Norway, where life was good and wanted all Ghanaians to have the same good life.

He believes Nana Kwame Bediako is the visionary leader who can lead Ghana and drive a positive change, leading to a better life for all Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

Netizens tease Ghanaian man over candidate choice

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the post's comment section. Many teased the man over his move, stating that he would walk in vain since Cheddar would not win the election.

@0nly1playa wrote:

"Modern-day madness."

@OheneTheArtist wrote:

"Hmm, really."

@Texel_Scrilla wrote:

"Maybe after COVID, everyone is not well in this country."

@kaysologh wrote:

"He go walk till 2095."

@1MrHoly wrote:

"He might walk, but Nana Kwame Bediako will not win because you will vote for either NPP or NDC."

@sekyim wrote:

"He needs coverage. He should have thought about that to round up support for NKB."

@kilck_kilck wrote:

"Norway to Ghana would have been better."

Ghanaian man vows to defer his course

