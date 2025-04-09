NPP MPs Foil Attempted Arrest Of Ntim Fordjour By NIB Officials

The Minority in Parliament prevented National Investigations Bureau (NIB) from arresting the MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour

The minority said no formal charges or warrants were presented during the attempted arrest of Fordjour

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin accused the government of intimidation tactics

The Minority in Parliament has scuppered the attempt by the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) to arrest the MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour.

The minority stormed the residence of Fordjour at Spintex on April after reports that the security personnel were trying to arrest their caucus member.

The minority insisted that the state operatives did not have a warrant for his arrest.

According to the Minority, no formal charges or warrants were presented during the attempted arrest, further deepening suspicions of political interference.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin told the press the attempt to arrest Fordjour was harassment and intimidation.

He also called the NIB’s actions an attack on parliamentary oversight.

Afenyo-Markin reaffirmed the Minority’s commitment to defending democratic principles and called on the public to stay vigilant and support their efforts to uphold the rule of law.

The Minority has demanded a full explanation from the NIB and called on the Speaker of Parliament to intervene to prevent future attempts to target MPs without due process.

