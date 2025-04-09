Suzy Pinamang, the SDA SHS female student who was shot in the eye has opened up about her aspirations

In a video, she noted that she dreams of becoming a nurse and hoped to complete school and pursue that dream

Netizens who saw the video of Suzy speaking about her dreams expressed mixed reactions in the comments session

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Suzy Pinamang and her family are still reeling over the tragic incident which occurred in the young lady's school that has since rendered her blind.

Suzy was accidentally shot in the eye by a male classmate who brought a gun to school on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Suzy Pinamang opens up about her aspirations. Image source: SDA SHS, Hon Asenso Boakye

Source: Facebook

The 16-year-old girl's situation has broken the hearts of many people. In a recent interview, Suzy opened up about her aspirations.

She told GhPage that she aspired to be a nurse. However, she fears this dream may never materialise due to her current state.

Suzy narrates what happened

On the fateful day, Suzy and her schoolmates had a class. They all sat together in mathematics when one of her classmates flaunted a gun while the teacher was still teaching. According to Suzy, the teacher did not see the gun. Soon, it was break time and their class ended.

"When it was break time, one boy in my class asked me for my phone. He wanted to check something online but I did not have airtime so he returned the phone to me. After giving the phone to me, I place my head on the table.

"During that period I heard my classmates arguing about the gun. One said the gun was real and capable of firing, the other said it wasn't. The one who brought the gun in an attempt to prove his point mistakenly pulled the trigger," she said.

According to Suzy, she coincidentally raised her head and got shot in the face.

Suzy's mother cries for help

Suzy's mother has yet to come to terms with her daughter's situation. In a video, she desperately pleaded with kind donors to support her ward regain her sight.

"What I know is that people go to school and their parents attend their graduation wearing white cloth, but look at how mine has ended," the devastated mum said.

I'm pleading with kind Ghanaians to support my child. Even if it means flying her abroad for treatment, I'm pleading with the well-to-do people to facilitate that," he said.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh