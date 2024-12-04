A video of a young lady's passionate appeal for help has generated talking points online

This comes after she admitted to facing hardship and called on well-meaning Ghanaians to come to her aid

Social media users who thronged the comments section shared varying opinions on the issue, with many expressing a desire to help her

A young Ghanaian lady has triggered an emotional reaction from netizens after a video of her appealing for support surfaced online.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, showed the young lady at a market where she appealed to benevolent individuals to come to her aid.

Ghanaian lady laments over hardship, appeals for food items in video. Photo credit: @amberrose354/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She lamented that getting food to eat had even become a burden and would appreciate it if people could offer her food items.

The young lady also appealed to Ghanaians for financial assistance to support her children.

At the time of writing the report, the touching video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to lady's plea for help

Social media users who thronged the comments section expressed sorrow that the young lady has resorted to social media in a bid to survive. Others also expressed a desire to help her overcome her struggles.

_Naa_Charlotte commented

"How do I get her contact."

MissionPass reacted:

"But I thought this lady received a lot of help and sponsors."

Ginnynaa Quarshie added:

"You are not serious, u got chance, when it manager was helping u, what did u do, disgrace him online."

Ewuramah added:

This is me when I finally meet my destiny helper

Lady weeps over hardship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Yeboah, got tongues wagging on social media after a video of her lamenting about hardships in Accra went viral.

It all happened after she expressed regret for travelling to Accra for the first time.

She lamented bitterly in the video about the high cost of living in the capital city.

The Ghanaian lady opened up about how she planned to spend the night in the city but could not afford a hotel room.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh