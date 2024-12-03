A video of a young Ghanaian lady showing her hustle as a street hawker has left many inspired

She expressed delight over her work, saying that she does not depend on any man for financial support

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have praised the lady for her desire to work hard

A Ghanaian lady, @obaapashami, has inspired many people after she took to social media to showcase her work as a street hawker.

It happened after she posted a video on TikTok where she was spotted hawking smoked fish on the streets.

With a look of delight, the young lady remarked that she was excited to be gainfully employed.

She added that because of her hard work, she does not have to depend on any man for financial assistance.

"Once God has created my hands and legs, we will not depend on any man,I will work hard, and I know people will buy from me," she said with a smile.

The video captioned "No money for lazy girls" received 2,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians commend the street hawker

Social media users who took to the video's comment section celebrated the young lady for using her work to inspire others.

peacemaidarajah commented:

"May almighty Rahman bless ur hustle dear."

bishopblessedblessing added:

"I like your understanding b’cos you are a man’s helper not a sucker keep trying God w I’ll provide, anyway I like your understanding b'cos."

Riches King Charles Aidoo added:

"May God bless me with this kind of hard work lady."

Amass added:

"I love you for doing something for yourself. Way to go."

felixadzah

"Hi sister I love you okay I love your mentality it's not every woman have that"

