An adorable video from a wedding occasion that captured the bride and her father's dance moment has got many talking on social media

The bride matched her father, moves for moves, as they impressed wedding guests with different dance styles

One of the highlights of the father-daughter dance was when the man threw one of his feet in the air as he did legwork while the bride stared in awe

A bride and her father caused a huge stir at a wedding ceremony as they left many awestruck with their dance moves.

The father appeared to be the better dancer as he not only lasted longer but did many impressive dance moves with different parts of his body.

The dad was sure a good dancer Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @bellanaijaweddings

In the video shared by BellaNaija Weddings on Instagram, the bride at some points stopped as she watched her dad steal the show as he utilized the dance floor space.

The man undoubtedly couldn't contain having to share the proud moment with his daughter and expressed it in dancing.

The man did somewhat a 'hanging legwork' as he did the popular dance move while leaving a feet suspended in the air.

Watch the video below:

People gushed over the video

@touchofbeauty_couture reacted:

"I was scared that daddy’s leg will hit the bride’s mouth..."

@nenes_vintage thought:

"See wetin my dad and mom miss,God I no fit question you but you self check am now "

@just__tinuu opined:

"I wish my papa is still alive trust him to pull this with me "

@houseofbeau_t remarked:

"Ooh my God so beautiful, I can’t wait to see this day for my hubby and daughters."

@i_amdetolarock said:

"For a bride to get mind to wear this kind of open back cloth on her wedding day ,just know say her parents nah inside world kinda of parents."

Source: Yen.com.gh