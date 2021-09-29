Sensational veteran musician, Akosua Agyapong, has revealed some of the details that led to the death of the legendary Nana Ampadu

Veteran musician, Akosua Agyapong, has alleged that the death of the highlife legend, Nana Ampadu, was due to delays caused by a doctor at the Achimota Hospital and delays in the arrival of an ambulance when his situation worsened.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's highlife legend, Nana Ampadu, passed at the Legon Hospital on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Adom Online's YouTube channel, Akosua shared that upon arrival at the Achimota hospital, they were informed the doctor available was sleeping.

They had to rush the late legend to the Legon Hospital, where all attempts to revive him proved futile.

Akosua Agyapong described Nana Ampadu as a father figure who was always available to listen to her and advise her.

She said the highlife legend would be remembered for his authentic songs, his shows and the great tunes he made.

Also, YEN.com.gh put together some facts about the late Nana Ampadu which are as follows;

1. Real name:

Nana Ampadu was named Kwame Ampadu by his father. He added 'Patrick' to his name after being baptized.

But at the beginning of his career, he was known as P.S.K. Ampadu or Paa Steele.

2. Hometown:

Ampadu hails from Obo in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region but he spent a part of his childhood at a village called Adiembra.

3. Career:

According to Ampadu, he had wanted to be an educationist but had to abort that plan because he could not further his education. In his quest to find a job, he joined Yamoah's band and Ramblers before forming the African Brothers Band with Eddie Donkor and others.

