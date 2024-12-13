A white lady arrived in Ghana with a friend to celebrate the Christmas holidays and enthusiastically danced to show their joy

In a TikTok video, the duo waved Ghanaian flags and danced energetically to DopeNation's “Zormizor (Asabone)"

Several social media users who watched the video welcomed them to Ghana and shared fun activities they could do

A white lady could not hide her joy when she left her country and arrived in Ghana to participate in celebrations and events during the Christmas holidays.

Amber Bos was with another white lady she probably came with, and they will be exploring Ghana together.

White ladies wave the Ghana flag in joy as they arrive for Detty December. Photo credit: @amberstravels

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Amber Bos and her friend waved the Ghana flag as they danced to DopeNation’s single dubbed “Zormizor (Asabone)”.

Amber Bos and her friend switched between dancing, jumping, and other activities to show their excitement.

At one point, one held a bigger flag while the other waved a smaller one as they continued to dance.

Watch the video below:

Netizens welcome obroni lady to Ghana

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Amber Bos’ video on TikTok. Read them below:

Daffylocks__ said:

“Welcome 🙏 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Dee_gentleman😎 wrote:

“Welcome to the land of NDC😂😂😂😂🥰😇.”

Rhea Calliope said:

“Visit Kumasi and eat the best fufu 🥰.”

Joe_Abladey👞 wrote:

“Should I tell you your current location 🤣🤣 based on the video.”

Playmate said:

“They actually treat our flag better than our footballers.”

M Lucio wrote:

“Don't forget to visit Ashaiman 😂😂.”

Anyokasimon said:

“Is Mahama aware of what you girls are doing 🤣😂😂.”

Kingnoble asked:

“Why is my beloved country Ghana🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 raining all over the world?”

Ray🇳🇬🇬🇭 said:

“Africa’s peaceful country.”

Emmanuel Scenario wrote:

“Can I join you guys 👋😂😂🥰❤️.”

Charles Kobi Arhin ⚡️ said:

“Happiness 🥰🔥.”

Obroni in Ghana carries bucket of water

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a white lady was videoed carrying a bucket of water on her head and got many talking.

The white lady, Elle, immersed herself in the Ghanaian culture.

Several people praised the white lady in the comment section for demonstrating such enthusiasm.

