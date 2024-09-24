A Ghanaian chief was videoed waving the flag of the National Democratic Congress during a possession at a festival

Several people who were present at the time cheered and applauded the chief for waving the flag of the political party

However, social media users expressed mixed reactions over the chief's support for the opposition NDC

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian chief sitting in a palanquin during the Akwambo festival in Agona Kwanyako, Central region, has become a topic of discussion after waving a political flag.

Sitting in a palanquin, the chief was part of a possession with other traditional rulers during the festival.

A chief waves the NDC flag during the traditional possession at the Akwambo festival in Agona Kwanyako. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt & @OfficialNDCGh

Source: Twitter

In a video shared by @eddie_wrt on X, the chief at a point raised and waved the flag of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It remains unknown why the chief waved the party's flag in public, but some people who are sympathisers of the NDC cheered him as he did that.

When the video was shared on social media, some asked why he showed his political allegiance in public, an act considered to be unlawful.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to chief's NDC allegiance

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

@ClearMindGames said:

“If he were an Ashanti chief, doing that with the NPP flag would have significant political implications and X workers would be saying all sorts of rubbish 😂😂😂😭”

@AgentOfLaugh7 wondered:

“I thought chiefs dont do politics or?”

@callme_reader1 wrote:

“It’s not right at all. As a chief you need to hide your political side, so as to stay neutral”

@manuelphrimpz said:

“Imagine a chief in the Ashanti Region waving the flag of NPP”

@ProfBaidoo1 wrote:

“Those condemning him when Otumfour is on NPP campaign platforms endorsing Napo as his son he personally raised did we condemn him?”

@AA_Alpha_ said:

“Those of you commenting it's bad and stuffs, the MP is born at kwanyako and she is her pride citizen so as to honour her presence next to him, he decided to wave her a flag of cheering. As a product of kwanyako, I can clearly say this king was a pure NPP supporter wey back 2014”

Chief dances to King Paluta's Makoma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a chief danced to King Paluta's hit song Makoma while sitting in a palanquin.

Several people cheered and applauded the chief while he danced.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh