A Ghanaian lady has raised concerns over the high cost of fixing braces in Ghana and wondered where people get the money to get them fitted.

The lady said she had a routine dentist visit and asked to close an artificial gap. The dentist suggested she use braces to remedy the challenge.

In a video on social media, the lady said she decided to ask for the price so she could decide on it and realised it was very expensive.

“Braces are that expensive, and no one told me. I went to see the dentist and told him I had an artificial gap, and the dentist suggested the braces. I agreed and asked for the price, and they said it was GH¢25,000 and the glass one was GH¢30,000.”

The lady then lamented that this was the same price as land in Kasoa.

That is why people in braces show it off. So what happens when you take the braces off? You must put it in your living room for everyone to see that you have fixed expensive braces before,” she added.

The lady did not state whether she would proceed with fixing the braces, considering the cost involved.

Netizens react to cost of braces

@el_myracle said:

“I get plug for Kasoa. He go fix give you for 750 cedis. The only thing be say he dey use binding wire but the result be the same”

@pekay00 wrote:

“Chale the thing e Dey cost ruff hw3”

@margaretj_t said:

“This is so funny 😂😂😂… I remember getting mine done and when I asked my old man for money … he said I should remove one of my teeth and sell 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@1_semaj wrote:

“The cost of getting braces is nothing compared to the cost of having them... "No flesh Meat"!!!. Why, did you paid for a braces or a veggie life?🙄🤦‍♂️”

@themugaby said:

“Fake dey, that’s why plenty people dey wear some😂they call it fashion braces

Like 250gh there.”

@asiamah_cl16402 wrote:

“Dentistry be one forken gold mine oooo. My mom fixed a molar for 1.7k. Just a tooth”

@ohenketiah1 said:

“It’s expensive so if you have a good dentition, take good care of it”

