A Nigerian scholar, Professor Amos Mabayomije Ishola Awodiya, has returned to his homeland after spending 48 years in Canada

Now in his early 80s, the heuristic education expert reflected on his journey during an emotional interview with a local cleric

Reflecting on his journey, Professor Awodiya spoke candidly about the challenges he faced both during and after his time overseas

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

After nearly five decades abroad, Professor Amos Mabayomije Ishola Awodiya has returned to Nigeria, confronting the challenges of starting anew in his homeland.

At 81, his life story underscores the complexities and unforeseen outcomes of a life dedicated to academia and service.

In a candid interview with cleric Agbala Gabriel, shared on Facebook, Professor Awodiya detailed his experiences spanning continents and decades.

A professor, Amos Mabayomije Ishola Awodiya, returns to Nigeria empty-handed after 48 years in Canada. Photo Credit: Agbala Gabriel Global PAGE Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He left Nigeria in the 1970s to pursue academic opportunities in Canada, where he became a distinguished figure in heuristic education - a field focused on self-directed learning and problem-solving.

His contributions to this discipline were pioneering, earning him recognition as one of its foremost scholars.

Despite his academic achievements, Professor Awodiya's personal life was marked by profound challenges. He was married, but his wife passed away without bearing children.

This personal loss, coupled with professional setbacks, led to a life of solitude and financial instability.

In 1995, Professor Awodiya returned to Nigeria as a senior special adviser on secret intelligence to Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon.

During this period, he embarked on an ambitious project to compile the "Nigerian Encyclopedia," a comprehensive 2,000-page handwritten work to document the nation's rich history and culture.

Tragically, this endeavour ended in misfortune when he was defrauded of ₦81 million (GH₵817,848), leading to the project's collapse and exacerbating his financial woes.

His recent return to Nigeria after 48 years abroad has been met with empathy and support from the community. The interview with Agbala Gabriel highlighted his current circumstances, prompting many to offer assistance.

The cleric's Facebook post emphasized the professor's plight, stating: 'He spent 48 years in Canada with NOTHING. HE IS BACK HOME WITH NOTHING. NO WIFE. NO CHILD. NO HOUSE. He needs our HELP'.

The Facebook video containing the interview is included below:

A Nigerian professor, Amos Mabayomije Ishola Awodiya, returns home after spending 48 years in North America. Photo Credit: Agbala Gabriel Global PAGE Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reactions to Professor's emotional return from Canada

Atanlogun Florence said:

"If this baba help his family members when is Canada, At least one or two of this people will help him."

Jot Jay said:

"Many people don’t give back to their community or Family."

Stephen Akpan said:

"James Peter P-jazzy What do you call this theory, bros?"

Community reactions have been a mix of sympathy and reflection.

Abimbola Olayera commented on the importance of maintaining family connections, noting that despite familial challenges, there is often someone with a good heart to rely on.

Olalere Taofeeq remarked on the universal nature of life's uncertainties, suggesting that no land guarantees wealth or stability.

Professor Awodiya's story serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of community support.

His experiences reflect the challenges that can accompany a life devoted to academic pursuits, especially when personal and professional hardships intersect.

As he seeks to rebuild his life in Nigeria, the outpouring of support from individuals and organizations offers a glimmer of hope.

His journey underscores the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring value of compassion and solidarity within a community.

Ghanaian man returns home from Germany

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man returned to surprise his mother at the Akyem Swedru market after being apart for many years.

He visited her unannounced at her workplace, capturing the emotional moment to see her genuine reaction to seeing him after a long time.

The touching video warmed hearts online, with Ghanaians praising the young man for bringing joy and creating such a beautiful memory.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh