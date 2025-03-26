The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) witnessed a power outage on March 25, 2025, which delayed regular processes

Several passengers who were travelling to various destinations were left stranded as dumsor persisted for almost an hour

Social media users who saw videos of the situation at the KIA shared different opinions on the matter in the comments

Passengers travelling from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to various destinations were left stranded when a power outage occurred.

Reports have indicated that check-ins and other activities at the airport facility came to a halt for almost one hour, leaving the passengers worried.

A power outage at Kotoka International Airport leaves passengers stranded as check-ins are halted.

A video on X showed the passengers standing by their luggage trolleys while they waited for power to be restored so regular processes could continue.

At one point, the airport announcer could be heard sharing some information with the passengers present. It is not clear what the announcer said since the video ended before any details were shared.

It is not readily known when the power was restored after it went off. However, reports suggested that the lights eventually came back on for regular business to continue.

Power outages, popularly referred to as dumsor in Ghana, have been a challenge in the country for some years. The John Mahama-led government promised to resolve the issues that led to power outages.

Since President Mahama assumed power on January 7, 2025, there have been some recorded power outages. However, this may be the first recorded at the Kotoka International Airport on such a scale.

Many businesses and homes have been affected by dumsor in the past. The Adum market fire that struck on Friday, March 21, 2025, for instance, was reportedly caused by dumsor.

A male trader who lost his wares to the devastating fire blamed the incident on the country's power situation and cried out for intervention.

A power outage at Kotoka International Airport leaves passengers stranded as check-ins are halted.

He claimed a power outage in the area started the market fire, although he did not provide any proof of his claim.

He condemned the Electricity Company of Ghana and the government over their inability to address the incessant power cuts.

Netizens react to dumsor at KIA

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comments section. YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @SIKAOFFICIAL1 on X below.

@Emmaarthur64 said:

“Very sad.”

@HannielM wrote:

“I’m sure it’s due to the heavy downpour cos plenty of trees have fallen in my area😁..so I guess there is a fault somewhere.”

@BlaqMadiba_ said:

“Ɛyɛ zu za zu.”

@1_James_ab wrote:

“Somebody ein house people at work gidigidi😂😭.”

@andrew692633 exclaimed:

“Oh!”

@DonaldBlk said:

“What a disgraced country, dumsor, galamsey, water shortage, dollar rising etc. God help us.”

@thegud_neighbor wrote:

“Make them shout ɛyɛ zu, the lights go come back on.”

@banks_jr78674 said:

“@S_OkudzetoAblak hopefully u are briefed on this.”

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over dumsor claims

YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama said he solved dumsor issues during his first tenure before handing over to Nana Akufo-Addo.

During the campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, Mahama said he needed the former President to admit that dumsor returned during his tenure.

Mahama said the power crisis was part of Akufo-Addo's legacy as president, as the National Democratic Congress pushed to regain control.

