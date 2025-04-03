Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo has inspired many women with her look online

Renowned Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Akua Addo continues to inspire countless women to rejuvenate their wardrobes and embrace fashion-forward choices.

In her latest video, directed by the talented Ghanaian fashion designer Yoli Koomson, Nana Akua Addo radiates elegance, clad in a striking long-sleeve bodycon jumpsuit that beautifully accentuates her enviable curves.

Nana Akua Addo Looks Like A Goddess in a Body-Hugging Leopard Print Jumpsuit and Dazzling Pole Heels

Source: Instagram

The jumpsuit, featuring a captivating leopard print design, perfectly showcases her figure as she models gracefully in various angles.

Flaunting her rich melanin skin, Nana Akua Addo exuded confidence in this daring see-through ensemble, which she artfully paired with 7-inch high heels that elongate her legs and enhance her silhouette.

To complete her standout look, she made a bold fashion statement with a designer handbag that effortlessly complemented the outfit’s wild allure.

Her hairstyle was nothing short of breathtaking, a frontal lace wig styled into a long, voluminous ponytail that cascaded down her back, invoking the image of an African Barbie doll.

Nana Akua Addo's makeup was equally striking, with heavy application blending seamlessly with her skin tone, highlighted by a vibrant red lipstick that added a pop of color and vivacity to her overall appearance.

Nana Akua Addo flaunts her curves

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's breathtaking outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

eunice_oheneba_asiedu stated:

"When I grow I want to be like you 😍."

chichi_kolo

"This hotness this hot afternoon 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

idiaaisien

"Brahhhh🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

rako_oppong

"So Wy am I laughing watching this❤️❤️❤️❤️so cute my mrs."

Nicholestylish stated:

"Gorg🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

toyin_abraham

"If u finish wearing all clothes then wetin go remain for us."

misszanura

"I’m a women and I want that!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I love you my friend and miss you so much, you fuuuuuckking killing that it. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The video of Nana Akua Addo's outfit is below:

Nana Akua Addo rocks a black cutout dress

Nana Akua Addo has once again transformed her look, captivating audiences during a new photoshoot that is rapidly gaining traction across social media platforms.

This beautiful mother of two showcased her flawless melanin skin in a bold black cutout ensemble that highlights her stunning curves.

The expertly tailored bodycon dress draws attention to her small waist and is adorned with intricate stitellos embellishments, punctuated with vibrant red rose motifs that infuse the outfit with romance and flair.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Akua Addo slays in a ruched dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Akua Addo, who shared a beautiful birthday video on Instagram.

She donned a simple yet remarkably classy outfit that has since become a trending topic online.

Nana Akua Addo's birthday shoot not only showcased her fashion sense but also her infectious dance moves, which drew praise and admiration from many social media users, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon and influencer.

Source: YEN.com.gh