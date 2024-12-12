A video of viral star Oheneba Jude swooning over his moment before picking a flight from Kumasi to Accra has surfaced on social media

The viral star, cosigned by Oheneba Jude and several celebrities, was visibly excited as he shared the special moment with his lady friend

Fans took to social media to share their admiration for the rising content creator

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude recently flew from Kumasi's newly commissioned Nana Agyemang Prempah I International Airport to Accra.

The online sensation has garnered significant traction this year thanks to his intriguing food review content.

He posted his moments before the flight on TikTok. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oheneba Jude was spotted drooling over the opportunity to embark on a local flight.

He hilariously established that he was going to Accra on an "alupray" as he tried to pronounce aeroplane.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section, excited about Oheneba Jude's strides as a content creator. This year, the viral star has earned co-signs from top celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Dr Louisa.

Oheneba Jude delights fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Oheneba Jude's recent moments aboard a plane bound for Accra.

NanaPalace1 said:

"My dear there is no Banku in the plane ✈️safe journey ❤️❤️❤️✌️"

land lady wrote:

"Eeii jude thank God oo next time it will be from Kumasi to UK 🇬🇧 🙏 safe flight ✈️"

ohenwaa noted:

"Eiiii now jude not be small person😂😂🙏🙏"

King 👑 remarked:

"Aeloplane mu red carpet. Abusua nieeeee😂😂😂 am so happy for u menua🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Becky 55 shared:

"Aww Awurade whɛ deɛ aduane de Jude akodru lord please what are you doing me🙏🙏😞🥰."

Miss Agyemang noted:

"eloplane den you will make people laugh at my kumasi people 😂😂it aeroplane."

Peter Monsi Gh added:

"Kumasi people will never disappoint with their R what is Aluplay 😂"

Oheneba Jude flaunts tambourine playing skills

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that moments of Oheneba Jude enjoying a heated tambourine playing session in the church had surfaced online.

The online sensation gleefully led a teeming group of women numbering about ten who were dressed sharply in yellow and black uniforms with their sneakers to match as they followed Oheneba Jude's lead.

