Maj-Gen Anita Asamah: Ghanaian Female Army Officer Gets Top UN Appointment

A senior Ghanaian army officer, Maj-Gen Anita Asamah, has made the nation proud by annexing a top UN position

Maj-Gen Anita Asamah was appointed as the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the UNDOF

News of this appointment was shared on Facebook by Ben Dotsei Malor, the chief editor of the UN News at the United Nations

Ghanaian female army Major-General, Anita Asamah has been appointed as the New Force Commander and Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

Maj-Gen Anita Asamah, who has 31 years of leadership experience in the Ghana Armed Forces and peacekeeping, will oversee Israel and Syria.

A Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the Ghanaian army major general succeeds Lieutenant General Nirmal Kumar Thapa of Nepal, whose tenure is expected to end in mid-December 2024.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Ghana and is fluent in both English and French.

Maj-Gen Anita Asamah's profile

Maj-Gen Anita Asamah has an extensive profile and professional experience, working in the Ghana Armed Forces for over three decades.

Before her latest appointment, Maj-Gen Anita Asamah served as Director General in the Department of Defence Civilian Establishment of the Ghanaian Armed Forces.

She has also previously served as Deputy Force Commander of UNDOF between 2021 and 2023.

From 2012 to 2016, Maj-Gen Anita Asamah served as a Staff Officer in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Again, between 2003 and 2004, the major general also worked as a Military Observer in the UN Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC).

Additionally, Maj-Gen Anita Asamah has occupied several other top positions within the Ghana Armed Forces, serving as the Director of Education, Deputy Military Secretary and Course Director, respectively, at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre

