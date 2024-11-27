A Ghanaian man based abroad has become a source of inspiration to many on social media

He told an inspiring story of how he joined the US Army after being rejected by the GAF in 2011

His TikTok post attracted a lot of reactions from Ghanaians on social media who were in awe

A Ghanaian man has achieved his lifelong dream of serving in the military by enlisting as a US Army officer.

This comes after the man, known as Bryte, relocated overseas a couple of years ago in search of a better life.

A Ghanaian man joins the US Army 13 years after he was rejected by the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a TikTok post, Bryte shared an inspiring tale of his journey and how long it took him to realise his childhood dream.

He stated that he was rejected by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in 2011 when he attempted to enlist as a soldier in service of his motherland.

This rejection, albeit painful, did not deter Bryte, as he picked himself up and forged ahead to achieve his dream elsewhere.

13 years after moving to the US, Bryte applied to the military, was accepted, and enlisted as a soldier after meeting the necessary requirements.

Bryte, who graduated from the University of Ghana as a Nurse Anesthetist, attributed his success to God's favour and blessings, which made it possible for him to move abroad and get a chance to serve in the US Army.

"Rejected by my country military, 2011-2017. 13 years afterm here I am, today serving the greatest Army on earth as officer. Some rejections are blessings. So don't give up, embrace the disappoitment and move on," he wrote in the caption of his post.

Netizens inspired by Bryte's US Army story

Bryte has become a source of motivation to many netizens who chanced on his TikTok post, as his story highlighted the importance of perseverance and exploring opportunities elsewhere.

@Ekuonaba Kaakyire_Samrich said:

"Oohh bro same to me oohh. I was rejected by Ghana arm forces 2 times n now am also serving one the best army in the world. #British Army."

@Team Hammer Hard@THH also said:

"Wow congratulations sir. please help us too please. We the youth in Ghana here are really dying in pains and bitterness."

@Mcmillscollections again wrote:

"Highest congratulations Sir, you have no idea what your story means to me this very instant. Thank you for giving me reasons to fight on."

Ghanaian ex-police officer joins US Army

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian police officer had quit his job to join the US Army.

Kobby Kay, as he is known on social media, left the Ghana Police Service and moved abroad for greener pastures.

Kobby shared old photos of his days as a police officer in Ghana to remind himself of his journey over the years.

