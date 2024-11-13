A young man, known as Ben on social media, has opened up about his job as a trotro mate

He was spotted in a trending TikTok video claiming that he earned enough to provide for his needs

Ben also advised his fellow youth, particularly those sitting at home unemployed to join his profession

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to brag about his job as a commercial bus conductor.

The young man, identified on TikTok as Ben, stated that his job, popularly referred to in Ghanaian parlance as a trotro mate, rakes in enough money than most of his peers in other professions.

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ben claimed that he earned a minimum of GH¢200 daily working as a trotro mate.

Because of this daily wage, the commercial bus conductor claimed that he was well off and able to afford and cater for his needs.

"I heard someone asking in the media which job pays a daily wage of GH¢200 a day, well look at this money, It's GH¢260. This is how much I earned from working as a mate today," he claimed

Ben advises Ghanaian youth to join the profession

He further advised his fellow Ghanaian youth, especially the unemployed, not to feel shy about joining his line of work as it pays well.

He added that anyone who claims the trotro mate job does not pay well may be telling a palpable lie.

"It; 's true that we always look dirty, but but don't be deceived by that. We make a lot of money from our job as trotro mates. That is why all the women now want us," he stated.

Other Ghanaians share their trotro mate experience

Upon coming across Ben's video, other Ghanaians who appeared to have worked as trotro mates in the past, shared their experiences.

@KAWAGA said:

"My first job in Accra was mate bruh, Adey make everyday 80-110gh a wey back in 2018 but the reason I quit be say the disrespect be too much."

@incredibleliving3 also said:

"I tried some. After a trip the driver advised me to focus on my IT work. God bless all hustlers e no easy."

@Kwadwo all car keys wrote:

"I stated this job wen I was in basic 6. I took care of myself through snr high school. I was once a mate and am very proud of it. Me Ankasa I like money so any legal job bieeee am in."

Trotro mate mocks Ghanaian teachers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a trotro mate also took to social media to mock Ghanaian teachers, claiming to earn more than them.

His assertions triggered reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media, particularly teachers.

The trotro mate broke down what he believed to be his profession's upper hand over other white collar jobs perceived to be of a higher class in society.

