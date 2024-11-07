A trotro driver and his mate did not let the opportunity of experiencing a Tesla Cybertruck pass them by

A video of them stopping their commercial bus to take pictures with business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Tesla Cybertruck has gone viral

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared their views about the incident

A trotro driver and his mate went viral after a video of them stopping to take pictures with Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Tesla Cybertruck surfaced on social media.

Trotro driver and mate stop their bus to take pictures with a Tesla Cybertruck. Image Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

Trotro driver and mate with Tesla Cybertruck

In the viral video, the commercial bus driver known in Ghana as the trotro driver stopped his bus at the side of the road when he saw the Tesla Cybertruck.

The driver handed his smartphone to his mate to take pictures of him as he posed on the side of the expensive luxury car.

The driver leaned on the Tesla Cybertruck and spread his arms as if to sleep on the car. This caught the attention of passersby.

While the pictures were being taken, the passengers in the trotro were heard complaining and calling on the driver to return to the car so they could continue their trip.

When the driver was done taking his pictures, the mate also wanted his turn, but the driver ignored him and ran to the bus.

The mate ignored his boss's request to get on the bus and ran back to Despite's Cybertruck again to take selfies. His actions were met with loud cheers from passersby.

Trotro driver and mate pose with Cybertruck.

Reactions to the viral video

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they shared their views on the actions of the trotro driver and his mate.

The funny reactions of social media users are below:

@_juliusosei said:

"Ah this country paaa we are funny ooo😂😂"

@manuelphrimpz said:

"They will later go and tell car owner that ɛnnɛ deɛ sales no annso oo"

@Kobi_Stereo said:

"This Cybertruck be iconic waa but if like e be Kantanka wey do am like Ghanaians go laugh at am"

@Tim_RMCF said:

"Do whatever makes you happy"

@NKG_12 said:

"This is so funny 😂😂😂😭😭😭"

@RichardPar3213 said:

"Their dreams are big 😂😂🎉"

Second Cybertruck Beast in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of another Tesla Cybertruck in Ghana was spotted at the Tema Port as its owner cleared it on November 5, 2024.

The car, which had a starting price of GH¢1.9 million, was matte black, grabbing the attention of many Ghanaians.

Many people wondered who the owner of the expensive car was as they shared their views on it in the comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh