Al-Nassr talisman Cristiano Ronaldo gave a down-to-earth response when asked about reaching 1000 career goals

While the 40-year-old has never hidden his ambitions of clocking the historic milestone, he gave a humble answer when quizzed

He is now 69 goals shy of attaining the figure, which will further embellish his claim of being the greatest footballer of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo offered a measured and grounded response when asked about his ambitious goal of reaching 1,000 career strikes shortly after inspiring Al-Nassr to a statement win over Al-Hilal in the latest Riyadh Derby.

The seasoned forward, who has donned the colours of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, added two more goals to his ever-growing tally during Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory on Friday, April 4.

Those finishes took his career total to a staggering 931—an extraordinary figure by any standard.

Ronaldo stars as Al-Nassr down Al-Hilal in Riyadh Derby

The scoring began with Ali Al Hassan breaking the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with a thunderous strike from the edge of the area, teed up by Marcelo Brozovic, per Goal.

Then came Ronaldo's moment of brilliance. Just two minutes into the second period, a fluid attacking sequence saw Sadio Mane slip him a well-timed ball, which the 40-year-old dispatched acrobatically—an effort that showcased both his athleticism and predatory instinct inside the box.

According to ESPN, although Al-Hilal pulled one back after the hour mark to create a tense finale, Ronaldo’s composure from the spot in the 88th minute sealed the contest.

That third goal, via the penalty spot, not only secured Al-Nassr’s third straight win but also marked their first triumph over their city rivals since 2021, adding extra significance to the occasion.

Beyond the immediate impact on the Saudi Pro League standings—cutting Al-Hilal’s advantage and keeping distant leaders Al-Ittihad within mathematical reach—the brace brought Ronaldo closer to an almost mythical milestone: 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo gives humble answer about reaching 1000 goals

With 69 to go and with the twilight of his career looming, the conversation around that record has intensified. Yet, the man himself remains refreshingly grounded.

"Let's enjoy the moment, the present. I'm not following the 1000 goal target. If it happens, perfect; if it doesn't, it's still perfect," CR7 said.

Instead of being consumed by numbers or legacy, Cristiano chose to reflect on the significance of the night, emphasising team achievement over individual accolades.

"The present moment is the most special thing, not what is going to come. I enjoyed the moment—it was a great win, not because I scored. Of course, I'm happy to score two goals against Al Hilal."

He further shared his optimism about what lies ahead for Al-Nassr, expressing belief in the squad's ability to challenge on both domestic and continental fronts.

"The most important thing is to win the [Riyadh] Derby. We played against a fantastic team away. It's always difficult; we have to appreciate, and we have to continue.

"Because nine games left [in the Saudi Pro League] with one more in the Champions League, everything is possible. We have to continue and believe."

As the season reaches its final stretch, both the Saudi League and the AFC Champions League remain stages where the Portuguese legend could still deliver unforgettable moments.

Source: YEN.com.gh