A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to narrate a sad incident that happened to her in a trotro

The lady said she was falsely accused of farting in the commercial bus by the driver, the mate and the passengers

As a result of this, the lady said she was dragged out of the car and left at a fuel station in the middle of the journey

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir on social media after she shared her sad ordeal in a commercial bus, popularly known as Trotro.

The Ghanaian lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, said the driver and his conductor forced her out of the car in the middle of the journey to Accra.

A trotro mate and his driver drag a Ghanaian lady out of their car for farting. Photo credit: @mhameehsi1/TikTok.

According to the lady, the unfortunate incident occurred after she was wrongly accused by passengers, the driver and the conductor of farting on the bus.

"I was forced out of the commerical bus by the driver and his conductor, accuing me of passing out bad air in the car. They said because everyone in the bus was laughing I wasn't, it means I farted," she said.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady said she was dropped off at a fuel station halfway through the journey.

Netizens react to the lady's claims

After taking to social media to share her ordeal, netizens who chanced on her video reacted hilariously to the Ghanaian lady's claims.

@morgan_.jay wrote:

"Sister wata aa wata."

@Ewurabena Vivian also wrote:

"But why didn't you laugh some."

@loveleads commented:

"That why i always raised the alarm after doing it....b4 they come to suspect me."

@Amacus~ Qwedwo| also commented:

"The reason why them drop you off at the filling station is that maybe you need more gas."

@kofibaah said:

"So are yu saying the person who did it actually joined in for them to throw u out...naa madam u did it."

@Abena_Titi also said:

"I was just discharged from the hospital n ya video just made me laugh out loud."

Source: YEN.com.gh