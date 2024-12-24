Ayra Starr and Tems were spotted at Obi's House in Lagos dancing to Sarkodie's classic hit U Go Kill Me

The Nigerian singers were in the club with Tyla and several other stars for the club's ladies night event

The video has garnered significant traction on social media as fans weighed in on the singers' enviable bond

Nigerian superstars Ayra Starr and Tems' recent party in Lagos gave fans many heartwarming moments to drool over.

Nigerian musicians Ayra Starr and Tems dance happily to Sarkodie's Azonto song released 12 years ago. Source: MainRecords, Sarkodie

The global music sensations partied the night away at Obi's House with other celebrities, including Grammy-winning South African Tyla.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, African popstars Ayra Starr and Tems danced, with Sarkodie's U Go Kill Me playing in the background.

The song, released by the Ghanaian musician in 2012, became one of the key soundtracks of the country's global Azonto movement.

Ayra Starr and Tems stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ayra Starr and Tems' stint at Obi's House jamming to Sarkodie's song after the video surfaced online.

@eightyeighth_ said:

"Fire,your man for try do these bangers but he just dey unlook."

@I_Ni99a_Blaq wrote:

"Meanwhile Obidi banging in the back."

@Gimmy_Tz remarked:

"We need a collaboration song from them."

@AdeyinkaSho noted:

"Tems and Ayra, a dynamic duo. Vibing together, just chillin' too! Two queens of music, having a blast, Their friendship and laughter, forever will last!"

@fommzz remarked:

"My favorite thing is where babes take turns to fan their friends. too cute 😍."

@yawdoesitall added:

"Sarkodie’s decision to rap over a beat that wasn’t his will always be my motivation in music. This song is timeless fr."

Spice wraps up visit to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican dancehall queen Spice had arrived in Ghana for the first time.

This comes after Stonebwoy featured the star, whose real name is Latoya Hamilton, on his sixth studio album.

Spice shared a heartwarming review about her time in Ghana, stating that the country felt like home to her.

