Dancehall musician Stonebwoy promoted and celebrated rapper Black Sherif's newly released album, Iron Boy

Stonebwoy took to his X account to share a lovely video of his interaction with the rapper when they met abroad and proceeded to hype his Iron Boy album

Many people wondered when they became this close, while others shared their views on the album in the comments section

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has rallied behind sensational rapper Black Sherif, who released his much-anticipated second studio album, Iron Boy, on April 3, 2025.

Stonebwoy promotes Black Sherif's album

Stonebwoy took to his X page to share his excitement about the release of Black Sherif's new album, Iron Boy.

He posted a video of when they met abroad and exchanged pleasantries and spoke about Black Sherif's album.

In the caption of his post on X, Stonebwoy shared the Apple Music link to Black Sherif's album making it easy for social media users to access it without having to go the extra mile in searching for it in the app.

In the same caption, the Gidigba crooner expressed his excitement about the Iron Boy album release and hinted that the ground was full, meaning that everyone was talking about the album and that he did a great job with it.

"Ground Full #IronBoy album by ⁦@blacksherif_ ⁩ KK Rasta from Konongo Zongo to the World 🌍 🇬🇭🚨🚨."

Reactions to Stonebwoy promoting Blacko's album

Many people took to the comment section to share their views on the 23-year-old rapper's newly released album, Iron Boy.

The majority of people in the comment section who reacted to Stonebwoy's post were left in awe of him promoting Black Sherif's album. Most hinted that there was a supposed rift between them.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the viral video of Black Sherif linking up with Stonebwoy abroad and Stonebwoy also making a social media post sharing the link to Black Sherif's new album and promoting it:

@_juliusosei said:

"This was what I was waiting for. Case closed. Bhim Nation to the whole world."

@HUGOSFLEEK said:

"Dem say Wale no add link so Efo add link fast. Efo Wo y3 too much 😂😂."

@_DjDannyMax said:

"I love what I am seeing, wow 🤩. The support from bhim and also X Shatta appreciation post means the love is still there for the young ones. 👏👏👏👏👏."

@trapO6_ said:

"Haters come outside. This was just few months ago . Stone posted link Shatta posted album flyer dates 😂😂."

@Affiliatebeast3 said:

"After seeing this video, I can now talk because after Wale posted them say efo bi wicked and no Dey promote. He don do am now make I hear fi you go collect insults."

Photos of Black Sherif and Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale reacts to alleged Blacko diss

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale responded to speculation that rapper Black Sherif took a dig at him on his Iron Boy album, dismissing those pushing the narrative.

In the song Where Them Boyz, Black Sherif calls out fake individuals in the industry but does not mention any names.

However, when Iron Boy was released, many social media users speculated that the lyrics were aimed at Shatta Wale, especially given his past tensions with Black Sherif.

Shatta Wale, unfazed by the rumors, used the moment to fire back at critics and reaffirm his dominance in the industry.

