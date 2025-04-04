Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has announced that she has received an opportunity to study music at an international school

The announcement comes after the latest update on her second Guinness World Record attempt in Kumasi

Scores of fans took to social media to share their reactions to Afua Asantewaa's upcoming academic stint

Ghanaian media personality and singer Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is set to study music at an international school.

The viral sensation announced her milestone on social media with a video of her singing Black Sherif's So It Goes.

The song released as part of the 23-year-old Black Sherif's sophomore album, Iron Boy has garnered significant traction since it dropped on April 3, 2025.

Afua Asantewaa has always been vocal about her passion for music which has fueled her Guinness World Record attempts.

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afua Asantewaa's new scholarship.

richardasare939 said:

"Why most Ghanaians don't appreciate their own people success. Look at the comments some are making. We will continue to suffer because of this?"

tornye_neiney wrote:

"Madam try to hide your eggs until they're hatched. You are too quick to expose your plans. Wisdom is what you need."

elisobais remarked:

"Good. So she can have lots of assignments that will shut her up.😂😂😂. Congratulations though. lol."

naa_cash_1988 noted:

"Wow they saw that u are desperate for that award.so they need to train ur voice well and also educate u on it well.😂😂😂."

kuzoonii46 added:

"You can go and dance in the ocean - you think we care about you?"

Afua Asantewaa and husband meet Otumfuo

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Afua Asantewaa and her husband had been given the privilege of meeting the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Afua Asantewaa wore a blue strapless long-sleeve dress and white platforms to the August ceremony, while her husband, Kofi Aduonum, opted for an all-black ensemble.

The admirable viral couple met with the Asantehene, who was elated to welcome and share a word with them about Afua's recent second GWR attempt.

