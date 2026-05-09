Dr Likee and Efia Odo were among the top Ghanaian stars who showed up on the red carpet of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards

A video showed a moment where Efia Odo chided Dr Likee over his claim that he bought the dress the socialite wore to the event

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards event saw many top Ghanaian musicians being awarded for their performances over the year under review

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An incident on the red carpet of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards has generated reactions online.

This follows an appearance by Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee and media personality Efia Odo.

Efia Odo chides Dr Likee Image credit: TV3 Ghana/YouTube

Source: TikTok

It all happened when interviewer Regina Van Helvert asked Dr Likee whether he was fine with Efia Odo conducting the interview.

After Efia Odo took the microphone, Dr Likee jokingly remarked that they were no longer together.

Efia Odo quickly responded, saying it was because the actor was not giving her money.

That statement drew a sharp reaction from Dr Likee, who claimed he was the one who bought the dress Efia Odo wore to the event.

This apparently did not sit well with Efia Odo, who quickly shut him down, saying what she wore to the event was bought by her new boyfriend.

At the time of writing the report, the video showing Dr Likee and Efia Odo on the TGMA red carpet had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Efia Odo's outfit for TGMA

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the outfit worn by Efia Odo for the 2026 TGMA.

@EmmanuelAn47365 stated:

“You look elegant... true Efia this.”

@GatewayToGhana opined:

“Your man say you guys for return the shadda oo.”

@Demin_Thinaxr stated: “

By using so much excessive editing and filters, you have taken this photo so far from reality that it no longer looks like a human but a character from some cheap animated movie. If you had put this much effort into improving your personality, you probably would not have needed to make the photo look so artificial.”

@NjojoKc opined:

“They doubted her choices. She stayed confident and true to herself. Now her presence inspires boldness everywhere. Efia Odo Proverb: Confidence and self-belief create unstoppable energy.”

@WITH_BRAHARRY said:

“God, we thank you. This is my first time seeing you in a decent outfit.”

@Efiaodo1 opined:

“You look gorgeous and glowing with beauty.”

Moliy speaks after winning 2026 TGMA award

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian-American international music superstar Moliy has broken her silence after winning her first-ever Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) award.

This comes after she won the International Collaboration of the Year category with her global hit single Shake It to the Max (Remix), featuring Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Silent Addy.

After being presented with the award, Moliy took to Twitter to share her excitement over the latest achievement in her career.

She also second award of the night, taking home the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song award once again with Shake It to the Max.

Source: YEN.com.gh