Denmark's government has launched a dedicated online platform connecting skilled foreign workers with job vacancies across the country

The website allows applicants to search roles by experience and skill set, then submit CVs directly to hiring companies in Denmark

Not every listing on the platform includes visa sponsorship or work permit support, and applicants are urged to check each vacancy carefully

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Denmark has launched an official government website giving skilled foreign workers direct access to job vacancies across the country, offering a structured route into the Danish labour market without the need for recruitment agencies or embassy intermediaries.

The platform is publicly accessible and requires no registration.

Denmark's government launches a platform linking skilled foreign workers with job vacancies, enabling direct CV submissions and addressing labour shortages in key sectors. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Users can enter a job title or keyword to generate a list of matching vacancies from companies currently hiring in Denmark, with listings drawn from employers across multiple sectors.

How the platform works

Once a suitable vacancy is identified, applicants are expected to submit their CVs directly to the advertising company.

The process is largely self-directed, placing the onus on the individual to assess how well their qualifications and experience align with available roles before making contact.

A key detail for international applicants is that visa sponsorship and work permit assistance are not standard across all listings. While a number of the vacancies featured on the platform do include this support, many do not. Foreign job seekers are advised to review each listing thoroughly to confirm what relocation benefits, if any, are on offer before applying.

Denmark's drive to attract skilled workers

The website reflects a deliberate push by the Danish government to draw qualified professionals from abroad into its workforce. Sectors including healthcare, engineering, information technology, and skilled trades have historically recorded labour shortages in Denmark, and a government-backed platform of this nature is positioned to address those gaps more directly.

For Ghanaians and other Africans weighing relocation opportunities abroad, the portal offers a credible and accessible starting point.

Rather than navigating informal channels or depending on third-party agents, prospective applicants can browse verified listings and engage with employers on their own terms.

The launch positions Denmark as one of a growing number of European nations actively recruiting from the global talent pool through dedicated digital infrastructure.

Canada seeks skilled workers, details eligibility rules

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has announced it is seeking French speakers to work in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is seeking to recruit skilled professionals for key sectors to help boost Canada's economy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh