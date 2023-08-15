Established comic actor Dr Likee's new relationship is under threat as his die-hard fans show disapproval

A video of Efia Odo dragging Dr Likee to a nightclub where she was hosting for the night has ruffled some feather

Many have warned the comedian to focus on his videos rather than mixing business with pleasure

Kumawood comic star Dr Like, also known as Ras Nene, has addressed concerns about his new association with socialite Efia Odo. He reminded his fans to remember who he was.

After capturing Efia Odo in many of his comedy skits, Dr Likee stepped out with the ravishing beauty for a late night out in the club.

The footage showed a very uncomfortable Dr Likee among beautiful girls with barely covered bodies.

A photo collage of Efia Odo and Dr Likee Image credit: @official_ras_nene @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

This footage, which the comedian shared on his TikTok page, raised concerns about his financial safety.

According to many, Efia Odo has always been vocal about wanting only rich men. And thus, they feared she was only after his money.

While expressing their worries, Dr Likee gave a coded reply that eased people's minds.

He wrote, "Have you forgotten my name ."

Watch the talked about the video below:

Peeps react to Dr Llikee and Efia Odo's new relationship

Efia Odo and Dr Likee have confused people about what is happening between them. This mystery has garnered a lot of commentary on their videos. Some positive and others negative.

Muslina commented:

But you guys look alike .

New_Gyapong218 commented:

She will chop all the YouTube money ooo hm.

New_Gyapong218 commented:

For you to concentrate on your films, you follow a woman everywhere enjoying. You will lose everything. Be wise.

sunshine ❤️❤️ commented:

Men hustle and get money oo. If you get money, you can do everything

Dr Likee and Efia Odo shock peeps with naked massage scene in skit, video trends

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Efia Odo left many impressed with her acting skills in a Kumawood YouTube video.

The socialite acted alongside comic stars Dr Likee and Kyekyeku in a steamy massage scene toned down with hilarious banter between the two comedians.

Efia Odo also showed off her brazen actress skills by removing her clothes to make the scene look real.

The footage was flooded with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh