Ghanaian-American singer Moliy celebrated her first-ever TGMA win after her hit Shake it to the Max remix clinched International Collaboration of the Year at the 2026 awards

The global hit, featuring Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Silent Addy, beat out stiff competition, including entries from Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Lasmid, and King Promise

Moliy took to Twitter shortly after her win to express her excitement, sharing a brief but enthusiastic message thanking fans for the milestone

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Ghanaian-American international music superstar, Moliy, has broken her silence after notching her first-ever Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) win.

Moliy speaks out after winning the 2026 TGMA award for the best international collaboration. Image credit: @moliymusic

Source: Instagram

The 2026 TGMA awards were held on the night of Saturday, May 9, 2026, and the early hours of Sunday, May 10, to celebrate the best in Ghanaian music over the last year.

The event was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and was graced by most of the top music superstars in the country.

Regina Van-Helvert and Godwin Nambo hosted an impressive red carpet that was graced by Fella Makafui, Cina Soul, Black Sherif, and others.

Below is a Twitter post showing the TGMA red carpet.

Moliy speaks after TGMA 2026 win

During the awards night, Moliy grabbed her first-ever TGMA award after emerging victorious in the International Collaboration of the Year category.

Her global hit single, Shake it to the Max remix, featuring Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Silent Addy, brushed aside the competition to be adjudged the best international collaboration.

Moliy’s competitors included So It Goes by Black Sherif ft Fireboydml, Too Late Remix by Wendy Shay ft Bedjine, Phina & Guchi, Meet 4 Corner by Lasmid ft. Tml Vibez, See What We’ve Done by King Promise ft Mr Eazi, and another offering from Moliy, Body Go ft Tyla.

After being presented with the award, Moliy jumped on Twitter to break her silence on the latest accomplishment in her career.

“OMG, y'all, my first TGMA thank you!!! 🤭❤️❤️❤️❤️🤭.” she wrote.

After her victory lap on Twitter, Moliy won her second award of the night, grabbing the Best Reggae/Dancehall song award, once again with Shake it to the Max.

Moliy's post sparked positive reactions from fans, although some expressed disappointment that she was not in Ghana to pick up her awards in person.

The Twitter post by Moliy reacting to the TGMA win is below.

Moliy's TGMA award win stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Moliy's reaction to winning a TGMA award.

COSDOLLAR said:

"I was really disappointed when I didn’t see you on stage, but you really deserve the two awards you won."

Ato Gorman wrote:

"No doubt you truly deserved it, and you earned it through your hard work and resilience. I’m so happy to celebrate your win. I hope you win all the categories being nominated.❤️"

DawiDi commented:

"We would have loved to see you pick up that award and give a powerful acceptance speech. We the Molicocos would have been proud."

Black Sherif causes stir at TGMA

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif caused a stir during the TGMA 2026 red carpet after speaking about Fella Makafui.

Host Godwin Namboh claimed Fella Makafui was flirting with the musician but he shut it down.

Source: YEN.com.gh