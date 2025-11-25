Ghanaian socialite and musician, Andrea Owusu, popularly called Efia Odo, has explained why she has a sleek body

The Ghanaian celebrity based in the United States of America was the guest on Giovanni Caleb's show

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's daring videos she has posted on her verified Instagram page

Ghanaian socialite and musician Efia Odo has explained why she often wears skimpy outfits during her photoshoots.

In a recent interview on TV3, Ghanaian actress and media personality Efia Odo opened up about her journey towards body confidence and her distinctive approach to personal style.

Efia Odo explains why she got her perfect body.

Efia Odo opens up about her sassy body

In a viral interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3 on November 23, 2025, Efia Odo expressed her views on self-image and the decisions she makes regarding her fashion choices.

The gym enthusiast highlighted her commitment to fitness and health, encouraging others to embrace their own bodies.

Efia emphasised the importance of enjoying and showcasing her physique.

"I have my days where I cover up and I have my days where I don’t. At the end of the day, I have a great body, and I work hard for this body. If you watch my snaps, you can see that I work out a lot. If you have it, flaunt it. Even if you don’t have it, flaunt it. It doesn’t matter how people perceive you; it’s how you perceive yourself."

Efia Odo talks about rocking daring outfits

Efia Odo clarified that she chooses to wear daring outfits for specific occasions, such as the beach, clubs, or social parties, rather than in more formal settings like the office or studio.

"Most of the time too, the things I wear that are revealing, I’m not going to wear to the office or anywhere that’s a bit formal. I’m going to wear them to the beach, club, or a party, but now, I’ve come to the studio and you don’t even see my toes,” she shared, reflecting her understanding of context in fashion."

Efia Odo shares her views on parenting

In the interview, Efia also addressed the issue of public figures influencing children, asserting that parenting is primarily the responsibility of families, not celebrities.

"People are allowing those of us in the spotlight to raise their children. I don’t have kids yet, but I have younger sisters, and they have a mother who guides them on what is wrong or right. It’s not my responsibility to take care of your children or to tell your children what to do," she stated firmly.

Efia continued, encouraging her followers to take away the positivity she embodies.

"They can take the good things about me, like how vocal, friendly, and how I love people regardless of their class, age, or financial background. Pick those values; anything else that has to do with me twerking, who doesn’t twerk?” she added, emphasising the importance of positive role models."

Efia Odo discusses religion and Christianity

In a viral post on the X platform, Efia Odo expressed her thoughts on faith and the church culture among Ghanaian youth.

She critiqued what she perceives as an overemphasis on church structures and ceremonial events at the expense of cultivating a genuine, personal relationship with God.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo slays in a beautiful dress to church.

"God does not live in church buildings, as stated in Acts 17:24; He lives in everything you do. That’s why we call Him omnipresent. It’s not just about the physical temple you enter on Sundays, but about nurturing the temple within your mind and your heart,” she articulated. She reiterated, “God lives in everything you do … That’s why we call Him omnipresent."

Efia Odo criticises a Ghanaian preacher

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo criticised certain religious leaders in Ghana.

She accused some pastors of commodifying faith and exploiting the spiritual needs of the community for financial gain.

Efia Odo's post ignited discussions across social media platforms.

