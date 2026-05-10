Regina Van Helvert faced backlash for a controversial question directed at actress Fella Makafui on the TGMA red carpet

Social media erupted with criticism, questioning Regina's professionalism and suitability for hosting red carpet events

Despite the uproar, Regina remained unbothered, as she responded to the backlash from Ghanaian social media users

Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert has reacted to online backlash over a question she posed to actress Fella Makafui on the red carpet of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Regina Van Helvert Responds to online backlash over her question to Fella Makafui on the 2026 TGMA red carpet. Photo source: @reginavanhelvert, @fellamakafui

Source: Twitter

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, the 2026 TGMA was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), with many notable Ghanaian celebrities in attendance.

Among the high-profile attendees was Fella Makafui, who had an awkward moment with Regina Van Helvert, who, along with Godwin Namboh, was the co-host of the red carpet event before the commencement of the main show.

During their encounter, the TV3 presenter asked the actress a question that involved her ex-husband, Fella Makafui.

She asked:

“If your ex-husband saw you tonight, what do you think he’d say? We didn’t mention names oo, we just said if your ex sees you tonight, what do you think he will be thinking?”

The question immediately caught Fella off guard, but the actress handled the moment with laughter and composure.

Responding in a playful tone, she said:

“See, you are just looking for a problem for me. I wish everyone the best.”

The incident sparked an uproar on social media, with netizens criticising Regina for asking what they deemed an "appropriate" question.

Others also questioned her professionalism and credentials as a high-profile media figure.

The X video of Regina Van Helvert's encounter with Fella Makafui is below:

Regina Van Helvert reacts to question's backlash

In a social media post, controversial Ghanaian blogger SelTheBomb criticised Regina for her line of questioning and antics during the red carpet session.

The blogger also advised the TV3 presenter to decline any offer to host any red-carpet event for the TGMA in the future.

The blogger wrote:

"Dear Regina Van Helvert Ackah, I like you, but please next time they offer you the red carpet to host, decline it. The questions, forced conversations and jokes gave me a headache. Sometimes just go straight to the point."

"Interesting personalities who want to make the red carpet interview fun will do it effortlessly. I don’t even know why some of them appear on the red carpet unwilling to express themselves in an entertaining way."

In response, Regina, who recently married her partner Dr Chris Kweku, appeared unfazed by the backlash and responded that she would still host the red carpet session next year unless she gets pregnant.

She wrote:

"We go again next year, if I’m not pregnant."

Regina Van Helvert breaks the silence on doom talk about her marriage. Image credit: Regina Van Helvert

Source: Instagram

Reacting to Regina's response, SelTheBomb threatened to expose her over her past relationship with a partner if she asked any celebrity questions about their love life at the 2027 TGMA.

The blogger wrote:

"If you come back, we will talk about your exes too. Lol, Bra, we will start with the one that went mad but seemingly recovered. We didn’t mention names."

In response to Sel's threat, Regina jokingly stated that she would personally send the blogger the information about her past ex.

She responded:

"Don’t worry. Me naa go send you the list. Abi I have your number. I’ll send it to you."

Another netizen also posted how the media personality was enjoying herself at the 2026 TGMA without knowledge of the backlash she was receiving on social media.

In response, Regina wrote:

"Obiaaa b3y3 okay las las."

The X posts of Regina Van Helvert reacting to the backlash over her question to Fella Makafui are below:

Regina Van Helvert responds to marriage predictions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Van Helvert responded to doom predictions about her new marriage.

In a video, the media personality confidently dismissed her critics and reaffirmed her and her husband's commitment to each other.

Source: YEN.com.gh