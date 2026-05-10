George Quaye is trending in the wake of his comments at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

This comes after he was seen in a video complaining to interviewer Godwin Namboh over the outfits some attendees wore to the event

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the concerns raised by George Quaye

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George Quaye, a Ghanaian entertainment personality and actor, has stirred massive reactions over his utterances about some attendees of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

It happened after he was interviewed on the red carpet, where he voiced his concerns over the dresses some individuals wore to the event.

George Quaye is unhappy with the outfits some attendees wore at TGMA. Image credit: George Quaye/Facebook, @TV3 Ghana

Source: UGC

Given a special mention to his designer for the beautiful outfit he wore to the event, George Quaye, in an interview with Godwin Namboh, remarked that many people who attended the event were looking like pallbearers.

He concluded by advising the TGMA attendees to wear simple, comfortable clothes to such events.

“A lot of people there are looking like pallbearers, charley dress easy.”

Efia Odo chides Dr Likee

Efia Odo and Dr Likee also made headlines after the red carpet of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards generated reactions online.

It happened after Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee claimed he was the one who bought the dress Efia Odo wore to the event.

This apparently did not sit well with Efia Odo, who quickly shut him down, saying what she wore to the event was bought by her new boyfriend.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to George Quaye’s concerns

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions about the entertainment personality's comments on attendees’ outfits.

@lloydbrooks947 stated:

“You think he is your mate? You’re sitting back trolling people. If somebody holds your neck, you’ll come and rant in the media again. It’s just one or two fingers and we’ll talk and respond to you.”

@Kofi_blvck stated:

“Imagine TGMA getting cancelled for such an unnecessary take, coming from a man who’s at the forefront of making sure the show becomes a success.”

@HyKoranteng said:

“Show no even start Sheldon get content. Charley the work dey ground for this side.”

@Sparrowskay opined:

“Sheldon dey love trouble too much.”

@lloydbrooks947 added:

“You think he be your mate? If somebody hold your neck, you go rant for media again.”

@Tony_Ranking said:

“Was waiting for someone to post it. What he said is yawa oo.”

Asantewaa’s new look at the TGMA turns heads

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian TikToker and influencer Asantewaa gained attention when she attended the Telecel Ghana Music Awards after unveiling a new look at the star-studded event.

A video, which has gone viral from the event, showed the social media star arriving with a clean, low-cut hairstyle that looked completely different from her usual style.

The TikTok star wore a stunning white outfit decorated with sparkling details and large puffed sleeves that instantly grabbed attention on the red carpet and surrounding areas, attracting many media personnel who were around to record her.

Source: YEN.com.gh