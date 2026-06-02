Reports indicate that popular comedy actor and comedian Okiki Oshin , widely known as Janmole, has reportedly passed away

Tributes have begun pouring in from fans and members of the Yoruba movie industry following the announcement

The circumstances surrounding his sudden, untimely death remain unclear at the time of filing this report

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The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following reports of the passing of popular actor and comedian Okiki Oshin, widely known by his stage name Janmole.

News of his reported death surfaced on Monday, June 1, after an Ibadan-based radio station, Success FM, shared the update on its official Facebook page.

Photo credit: Adesina Okiki Oshin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In its announcement, the station described Janmole as a multi-talented actor, filmmaker and comedian, extending condolences to his family, friends, the people of Okeho and the wider Nollywood community.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the circumstances of his reported passing had not been confirmed.

Janmole’s reported death has come as a shock to many fans, especially as it follows a difficult period in his life.

The actor had previously survived a serious accident, an incident that drew widespread concern at the time but ended in relief after he recovered.

His reported passing also adds to a sombre period within Nollywood, coming shortly after the deaths of other industry figures, including actor Patrick Okoye and veteran Yoruba actor Fesogboye Oyewole.

Fans and colleagues continue to express grief and pay tribute to his contributions to the Yoruba film industry, where he was widely recognised for his comedic talent and on-screen presence.

The entertainment community awaits further confirmation and details regarding the report.

Watch the Facebook reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh