Police investigators have detained a woman believed to be the prime suspect in the death of her 10-year-old son

The child reportedly died a day after being disciplined for allegedly attending a prohibited night event and loitering in a local market

Police have renewed calls for parents to adopt non-violent forms of discipline and to closely monitor their children's activities

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A woman from Kakamega County in Kenya is being held by police as investigations continue into the death of her 10-year-old son.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in Ebukuti Village in Butere Constituency.

Police have detained a woman as investigations continue into the death of her 10-year-old son. Photo credit:Olympia De Maismont/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The boy, a Grade Five pupil at Manyalla Primary School, reportedly died a day after being disciplined by his mother over allegations that he had attended a prohibited night event and spent time in a local market.

Butere Police Commander Justus Njeu confirmed that the woman is in custody and assisting investigators.

Preliminary findings, according to police, indicate that the child sustained injuries before his death.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police said the suspect presented herself to authorities after residents in the area became aware of the boy's death.

Speaking after the incident, Njeu urged parents and guardians to use appropriate and non-violent disciplinary measures when dealing with children.

He also reiterated that disco matanga events and similar night gatherings remain prohibited in Kakamega County, noting that authorities would continue enforcing the restrictions.

The police commander further called on parents to take a more active role in supervising their children and ensuring they are not exposed to activities that could place them at risk.

The boy's death has sparked concern in the community as investigators work to establish the full facts of the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh