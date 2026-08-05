A close friend of late Nigerian juju-highlife singer St Janet shared an emotional tribute on Sunday, August 2, 2026

The friend, known as Nofaklife, shared that St Janet endured significant hardship in the final chapter of her life

The post sparked a fierce debate online about faith, forgiveness, and eternal judgement after death

A close friend of late Nigerian juju-highlife singer St Janet has broken her silence about the difficult circumstances that surrounded the singer's final days, describing a period marked by suffering and hardship.

Nigerian artist St Janet's friend recounts the singer's painful final moments before her death. Image credit: UGC

Source: TikTok

The friend, known on social media as Nofaklife, shared the heartfelt tribute on Sunday, August 2, 2026, saying the loss had left her personally shattered.

According to an August 4, 2026 report by Legit.ng, the friend called on Nigerians to keep the late singer in their prayers, stressing that St Janet had faced serious trials before her passing.

"Nigerians, please help me pray for St Janet, my friend, she suffered before she eventually died. She was tested. She tried. Pls pray to God Almighty to forgive all her sins and also give her eternal rest," Nofaklife wrote.

Beyond grieving her friend, Nofaklife used the post to issue a warning about the dangers of turning away from people in their time of need, directing sharp words at those who go silent when they are called upon.

She also spoke to her own raw grief, writing:

"I am not feeling fine at all, so St Janet my friend is gone and I wouldn't see her anymore oooo."

St Janet's controversial career

St Janet built a reputation in Nigerian juju-highlife music that was not without controversy.

Her recording 'Faaji Plus', which contained explicit lyrics, drew sharp condemnation from regulatory bodies.

Both the Performing Musicians Employers' Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and the Lagos State House of Assembly moved to ban the record, making her one of the more polarising figures in the Nigerian music scene.

The TikTok post below contains the official statement from the family of Nigerian singer St Janet announcing her passing.

Fans debate faith after St Janet's death

The tribute post drew dozens of responses on Facebook, with users engaging in a deeply charged conversation about faith, personal accountability, and what determines a person's fate after death.

Peter Paul commented:

"He determined what she do when she was alive no prayer can make God to forgive her if she do bad things wen she was alive, because Jesus has already come to this live to teach us how we will do things in a way that we please God, at least she is not a baby before she die she already no the difference of good and bad so live Georgement for God Almighty it is well."

Temitope Adeleye offered a gentler view:

"Her song or the way she spent her life doesn't determine her eternity. Her heart and kindness are what God want. May her soul rest in peace."

Treasure Oyekanmi wrote:

"No one can confess your sin on your behalf and pray that God should forgive someone; you will be the one to ask for forgiveness yourself."

Evan Mogaji Olarewaju Daniel said:

"I don't know the reason why we Christians do not have the fear of God. If one cannot sing, is it compulsory to sing? This is a lesson to all our upcoming musicians."

Abbey Kingston added:

"I got through a portion in the Bible that what death met you doing last you will be judged with, like you been doing good and at a point of death you now change to bad vis vasa."

Olajuwon Michael simply wrote:

"Leave a holy life, and no amount of prayer can save you after death."

Movement TV presenter Bohyeba dies after brief illness. Image credit: Wontumi TV, Smart GH TV, Movement TV

Source: UGC

Wontumi Media host dies hours after presenting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the management and staff of Wontumi Media are mourning the reported death of Movement TV presenter Bohyeba following a brief illness.

Bohyeba, who hosted the popular Akwankwaa Nduase programme on Movement TV, reportedly passed away shortly after complaining of a severe headache during a family funeral gathering.

According to reports, the presenter was actively on duty on Friday evening and successfully hosted his programme before leaving the station. Nothing reportedly suggested that it would be his final television appearance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh