Germany's customs authority has issued a formal warning to travellers importing textiles from countries outside the European Union

Travellers who fail to obtain the required import permit before entering Germany risk facing legal penalties

The German government confirmed specific exemptions based on the value and intended use of the textile goods

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Germany's customs authority has issued a formal advisory outlining the rules governing the importation of textile goods from countries outside the European Union, warning that non-compliance carries legal consequences.

The authority confirmed that certain categories of textiles brought into Germany from non-EU states require an official import permit.

Germany's customs authority warns travellers of legal penalties for importing textiles from outside the EU without a permit, with specific exemptions for personal use. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Crucially, travellers must secure this documentation before their journey begins, not upon arrival, and must present it at the relevant customs or border control point when entering the country.

What the rules require

The German customs authority was explicit in its position: textile goods subject to the permit requirement cannot enter the country without the appropriate documentation in place. Authorities urged travellers to familiarise themselves with the applicable regulations well in advance of any trip, emphasising that researching the rules at the point of entry is too late.

The requirement exists partly to safeguard European industries, with documentation obligations varying according to the type of textile and its country of origin.

Exemptions available to travellers

The authority also clarified the circumstances under which the import permit is not required. Two main exemptions apply: when the quantity of goods is small, or when the items are destined for a specific, declared use.

For travellers personally carrying textile items, goods valued at up to €1,500 are exempt from the permit requirement, provided those items are not intended for resale.

A lower threshold applies to goods arriving by post or courier, where the exemption covers items worth up to €1,000, again on the condition that they are not destined for commercial purposes.

The distinction between personal use and commercial intent is therefore central to whether a traveller falls within the exemption or must obtain a permit before travel.

The advisory serves as a reminder that customs obligations extend beyond declaring cash or alcohol, and that textile imports from outside the EU are subject to their own regulatory framework with enforceable penalties for those who do not comply.

US names prohibited entry items for travellers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has listed items that are not allowed to enter the country in 2026.

The move seeks to protect public health, agriculture, and the environment, with authorities remaining very strict about what travellers can bring into the country.

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Source: YEN.com.gh