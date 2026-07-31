Former minister Hawa Koomson attended the one-week observance of the late Auntie Mabel, held on July 30, 2026

The gathering drew several prominent personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Osei Kwame Despite

Auntie Mabel passed away on July 22, 2026, just days after her lavish 50th birthday celebration

Former minister and aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women's Organiser Hawa Koomson has joined the family and loved ones of the late Mabel Intuah, popularly known as Auntie Mabel, to mourn her passing at a one-week observance held in her memory.

Former minister Hawa Koomson joins notable personalities to observe the one-week celebration of the late Auntie Mabel. Image credit: GIST ONLINE, Dadzie TV/Instagram

Source: UGC

The gathering took place on July 30, 2026, exactly one week after Auntie Mabel's passing on July 22, 2026.

A video from the occasion, shared on Instagram by Gist Online on the same day, captured the former minister in warm conversation with business personality Maxi De Car Dealer amid the sombre atmosphere.

The Instagram post below captures the moment Hawa Koomson arrived at Auntie Mabel's one-week observation.

High-profile attendance at Auntie Mabel's one-week

The event drew a notable cross-section of Ghanaian society.

Among those who came to pay their respects were actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown, actress Vivian Jill, who is also Auntie Mabel's sister, comedian Adjoa Smart, business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and gospel artiste Obaapa Christy, alongside many others.

What has made Auntie Mabel's death particularly poignant is the timing.

She passed away just days after hosting a grand and elaborate 50th birthday party, a celebration that brought together many of the people who love her most.

Those who attended could not have known that the joyful occasion would be the last time they would all gather around her.

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy recounts speaking to Auntie Mabel the same day she passed. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Obaapa Christy shares last conversation with Auntie Mabel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy had opened up about the final conversation she had with the late Auntie Mabel, stressing that they spoke on the very day, July 22, 2026, Auntie Mabel died.

Speaking on the radio, Obaapa Christy described how she had received a call from Auntie Mabel that day, during which Auntie Mabel mentioned she was at the hospital.

Believing it was a routine visit, Obaapa Christy thought nothing of it and told her they would pick up their ongoing business discussion once she returned home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh