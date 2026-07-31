Hawa Koomson Joins Vivian Jill, McBrown, Despite at Auntie Mabel's One-Week Observance
- Former minister Hawa Koomson attended the one-week observance of the late Auntie Mabel, held on July 30, 2026
- The gathering drew several prominent personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown and Osei Kwame Despite
- Auntie Mabel passed away on July 22, 2026, just days after her lavish 50th birthday celebration
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Former minister and aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Women's Organiser Hawa Koomson has joined the family and loved ones of the late Mabel Intuah, popularly known as Auntie Mabel, to mourn her passing at a one-week observance held in her memory.
The gathering took place on July 30, 2026, exactly one week after Auntie Mabel's passing on July 22, 2026.
A video from the occasion, shared on Instagram by Gist Online on the same day, captured the former minister in warm conversation with business personality Maxi De Car Dealer amid the sombre atmosphere.
The Instagram post below captures the moment Hawa Koomson arrived at Auntie Mabel's one-week observation.
Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill's interaction at Aunty Mabel's one-week observation sparks reactions, video
High-profile attendance at Auntie Mabel's one-week
The event drew a notable cross-section of Ghanaian society.
Among those who came to pay their respects were actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown, actress Vivian Jill, who is also Auntie Mabel's sister, comedian Adjoa Smart, business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and gospel artiste Obaapa Christy, alongside many others.
What has made Auntie Mabel's death particularly poignant is the timing.
She passed away just days after hosting a grand and elaborate 50th birthday party, a celebration that brought together many of the people who love her most.
Those who attended could not have known that the joyful occasion would be the last time they would all gather around her.
Obaapa Christy shares last conversation with Auntie Mabel
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy had opened up about the final conversation she had with the late Auntie Mabel, stressing that they spoke on the very day, July 22, 2026, Auntie Mabel died.
Speaking on the radio, Obaapa Christy described how she had received a call from Auntie Mabel that day, during which Auntie Mabel mentioned she was at the hospital.
Believing it was a routine visit, Obaapa Christy thought nothing of it and told her they would pick up their ongoing business discussion once she returned home.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh