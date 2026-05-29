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Fans Pay Tribute As Another Popular Nollywood Actor Dies: “Rest in Peace, Legend”
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Fans Pay Tribute As Another Popular Nollywood Actor Dies: “Rest in Peace, Legend”

by  Edwin Abanga
3 min read
  • The Nigerian movie industry has again been thrown into mourning following the reported death of a veteran Nollywood actor and university lecturer
  • News of the actor’s passing first surfaced on social media, triggering emotional reactions from fans, colleagues, and students
  • The deceased was widely admired for memorable Nollywood performances and dedication to mentoring young talents in theatre and film studies

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Fans of the Nigerian movie industry have been reacting with shock and sadness following reports of the passing of veteran actor and lecturer Patrick Okoye, popularly known as “Energy.”

The news of his death, which emerged on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026, quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking widespread grief among admirers of his work in Nollywood.

Nollywood, Nigerian actor, celebrity death, entertainment news, film industry, actor Energy, university lecturer, tributes, social media reactions, Nigerian cinema, veteran actor, breaking news, mourning, theatre and film studies
Tributes continue to pour in following the reported passing of the veteran Nollywood actor. Photo credit: Patrick Okoye/Instagram
Source: Instagram

An announcement shared on his official Instagram page featured a photo of the late actor alongside a brief emotional caption that read, “Rest in peace legend.” The post immediately attracted hundreds of comments, with fans expressing disbelief and paying tribute to the actor’s legacy.

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Shortly after, a statement attributed to the Department of Theatre and Film Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University further confirmed the news, describing Okoye as a respected figure both in the film industry and in academia.

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According to the department, his death has created a deep void among students, colleagues, and the wider creative community who benefited from his mentorship and contributions.

As reactions continue to pour in online, fans have been sharing clips of his past performances, recalling his memorable roles and the energy he brought to the screen.

Many described him as a “true legend” whose impact went beyond acting, noting his dedication to nurturing young talents in theatre and film studies.

The emotional responses highlight the strong bond between the veteran actor and his audience, as tributes continue to flood social media in his honour.

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Reactions trail Patrick Okoye's death

YEN.com.gh compiled the comments of social media users below:

Hobis Prisca Nwolisa wrote:

"Wow. What happened to Mr Patrick? The one who brought life to my department then, he made us have theatre experience, even brought my department to the limelight by making us to participate actively at NUTAF, which was hosted by ABU Zaria. Theatre Arts and Film Studies Department will surely miss him. Rest in peace, Mr Patrick."

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Chibuikem Nwaneri Ratel shared:

"I knew that all these things happening in Nollywood are never ordinary.. Do you all know that some of those parts that they acted as deities do have after effects if they do not properly appeal to the gods the way it should be?"

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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