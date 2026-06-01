Kevin Keegan has bravely confirmed he is battling stage-four cancer during an emotional Newcastle appearance

The former England and Newcastle boss shared heartfelt reflections and maintains trademark humour amid treatment

The iconic football figure expressed a wish to return to St James’ Park for a final farewell to supporters

Former England, Newcastle United, and Manchester City manager Kevin Keegan has revealed he is living with stage four cancer during a recent public appearance in Newcastle, offering a deeply emotional update on his health.

He first disclosed in January that he was undergoing treatment, prompting widespread support from the football community, including former clubs Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Kevin Keegan opens up about his stage-four cancer battle to fans in Newcastle. Image credit: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Keegan's battle with cancer

Speaking at the Tyne Theatre while reflecting on his career, the 75-year-old confirmed he is battling the most advanced form of the illness.

As The Mirror covered, the veteran football boss also shared light-hearted anecdotes about his treatment, joking about his doctor’s reported success rate and maintaining his trademark humour throughout.

Keegan said he was told the specialist had a 33 per cent success rate, which he humorously contrasted with higher expectations, adding that he remains determined to keep fighting.

Meanwhile, the former Man City boss expressed a wish to return to St James’ Park to say farewell to supporters, noting he did not get the chance when he left Newcastle in 2008.

The former England international, twice a Ballon d’Or winner, remains a revered figure in English football and has asked not to be commemorated with a statue, saying his legacy lives through how supporters treat him.

Source: YEN.com.gh