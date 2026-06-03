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Man Shares What Life Was Like Inside US ICE Facility Before Deportation
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Man Shares What Life Was Like Inside US ICE Facility Before Deportation

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • A young man has opened up about his experience inside a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centre before his deportation
  • He described the facility as overcrowded, claiming that about 80 detainees shared a single housing pod
  • His video has sparked reactions online, with many social media users discussing immigration detention conditions and deportation experiences

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A young man has sparked conversations on social media after recounting his experience inside a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility before his deportation.

The young man, identified on TikTok as @ayomifull_, said he spent 10 months in custody before being deported to Nigeria. In a video shared online, he detailed some of the challenges he allegedly faced during his stay.

United States, ICE detention centre, deportation, Nigerian deportee, immigration, immigration enforcement, US immigration, detention experience, TikTok, viral video
A young man recounts the challenges he says he faces while in immigration detention. Photo credit: Anadolu/ Eduoardo Munoz/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

According to him, overcrowding was one of the biggest issues within the facility. He claimed that about 80 detainees shared a single housing pod and had access to only four toilets and four showers, some of which were frequently out of service.

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He also criticised the quality of food provided to detainees, alleging that meals were repetitive and lacked flavour.

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"The food was terrible," he said, adding that similar meals were served repeatedly throughout the week.

The deportee further raised concerns about medical care, claiming that detainees received limited treatment regardless of the nature of their illness.

Beyond the physical conditions, the young man said the uncertainty surrounding detainees' immigration cases had a severe impact on their mental well-being.

He described the experience as emotionally draining, explaining that many detainees lived without knowing when their cases would be resolved or what their eventual fate would be.

His account has since attracted significant attention online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions to his claims about life inside the detention centre.

Watch the TikTok video here:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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