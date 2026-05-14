A young man who lived in the US has caused a stir after being deported to his home country

In a video, he opened up about his experience in ICE detention and his plans after coming home

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video commended the young man on his safe return home from the US and for speaking about his experience

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A man who claimed to have spent 10 months in ICE detention has opened up about his experience.

In a now-trending video, the man known on TikTok as @ayomifull_ detailed his time in ICE detention prior to his deportation to Nigeria in February this year.

A young man opens up about his experience in an ICE detention facility for 10 months prior to his deportation to Nigeria. Photo credit: @ayomifull_/TikTok @JasonDoiy / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, he was picked up when ICE operations were at their peak in the US last year.

He described the living conditions in the ICE detention facility as harsh and said they were meant to break you emotionally and mentally, making you want to seek deportation to your home country.

Living in an ICE detention facility

The young man alleged that during his 10-month stay, he became sick at one point due to poor infrastructure and lack of access to clean drinking water.

“The conditions in there just break you and make you want to ask your officer for deportation, just sign it and get out of the country.”

He said it took a certain level of determination and resilience to endure, and he was glad he made it through.

Looking visibly sad, the man thanked his family for their support, expressing sorrow at not being able to reunite with his wife, who had been pregnant at the time.

“My wife had to endure a lot when I was taken away by ICE, and she was pregnant.”

After returning home, the young man said he has opened a business venture and is doing his best to ensure its success.

The US under President Donald Trump has seen an increase in the deportation of undocumented migrants. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video, which gained many reactions, was captioned:

“I spent 10 months in ICE detention in the USA before getting deported to Nigeria. Here is what the living conditions were like.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to man's experience in ICE detention

Social media users who thronged the comment section praised the young man for sharing his experience.

IT CAN ONLY GET BETTER stated:

“I spent 5 months. It’s not easy but God has our back. Welcome home bro.”

Ab Auto Trading indicated:

“I spent 1 year in ICE detention in Mississippi, USA. I can relate.”

Gina234 said:

“I’m glad you didn’t let that experience break you. May the God of restoration open doors of favor for you. Amen.”

Gbemzy opined:

“You are unbreakable… you are unstoppable. This happened for a reason and God’s name will be glorified.”

Immigration lawyer advises migrants on deportations

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that immigration lawyer Akua Poku advised migrants on ICE raids.

In a video, she explained that undocumented migrants have constitutional rights and must insist on them when arrested by ICE officers.

She encouraged Ghanaians to reach out for legal help when arrested by ICE officers.

Source: YEN.com.gh