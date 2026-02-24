A Ghanaian man and his wife-to-be have set social media ablaze after news of their academic achievement went viral

This comes after the couple bagged their degrees at the nation’s premier university and were seen in an excited mood

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video congratulated the couple on their academic achievement

It was a beautiful sight to behold when a Ghanaian man and his wife-to-be graduated from the University of Ghana on the same day.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @afarley24, showed the adorable moment the man was first spotted at the grounds of the ceremony.

A Ghanaian couple are trending after they graduated on the same day

His graduation gown was put on him perfectly by another person who ensured it suited him well.

The video then showed the adorable moment the young man and his beautiful wife-to-be were seen holding hands, smiling from ear to ear.

In a public display of affection, the duo kissed briefly as they prepared to pose for photographs.

University of Ghana congregation

The University of Ghana saw 15,000 graduates from various disciplines receive their certificates for this year's congregation.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, in her keynote address on ongoing infrastructure and vision going forward, mentioned that the first phase of a 5,000-bed project has been initiated in partnership with the SRC and GRASAG to expand on-campus accommodation and improve student welfare.

15,000 graduates have completed the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah shares highlights made so far.

Additionally, she indicated that preliminary work has commenced on a 10,000-bed hostel project utilising prefabricated construction technology to reduce costs and accelerate deliver

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to UG couple's graduation

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the couple on their academic achievement.

Akosua Pompo indicated:

"This could’ve been you, Francis, but you’re dating half of the UGBS girl sia ofui."

freeminded02fantemazam stated:

"Nana, come and see ooo. Are we recreating it this year anaa?"

Vannie said:

"Congratulations my friend @Miss Tsotsoo, we are getting everything we prayed for."

Wendy indicated:

"Bagged a degree and a wife."

Aggrey stated:

"I can’t date anyone from the same level. Come and see oo."

Yaw Dwarkwaa indicated:

"This is lovely to see. The young man has made the right decision. Congratulations to you both, this is well deserved. I hope more students will be open-minded and adopt this, counting and admiring each other instead of focusing mainly on studies."

