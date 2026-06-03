49-year-old Lanre, a Lagos-based bread hawker, sees his life transformed after a viral encounter with philanthropist and TikTok creator Bayuz TV

Lanre recounted the harsh realities of his daily work, including traffic dangers and occasional discrimination from motorists

Social media users have praised the story as a powerful example of resilience, dignity, and the impact of online philanthropy

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A 49-year-old Nigerian man, Lanre, has experienced a dramatic turnaround in his life after a chance encounter with philanthropist and TikTok content creator Bayuz TV, which led to widespread public support and financial donations.

For more than two decades, Lanre survived by selling bread along the busy and dangerous highways of Lagos.

49-year-old, Lanre, speaks about his 21-year journey on the streets of Lagos. Photo credit: Bayuztv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Despite the risks involved, he remained committed to his trade, earning only a small profit of about GH¢1 per loaf sold.

He also recounted the daily challenges he faced, including harassment and unsafe conditions while navigating traffic to make a living.

His story, however, stood out not only for his hardship but also for his discipline and personal values.

Lanre revealed that he had abstained from smoking and drinking for 21 years as a promise to his late mother, a vow he says helped him stay focused despite his difficult circumstances.

His story gained attention after Bayuz TV met him and initially supported him with GH¢500 and medical assistance. The emotional video quickly went viral, sparking an outpouring of generosity from viewers.

Within a short time, donations reportedly surged to over GH¢43,200, with additional pledges covering his children’s school fees and long-term support. The funds are expected to help him establish a bread-making business and transition from street hawking to entrepreneurship.

Many social media users have praised the transformation as a powerful example of how viral storytelling and community support can change lives within hours.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh