Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, was present when police picked up TikToker Barxy

A video shared on TikTok captured the moment officers arrived to detain the self-proclaimed spiritualist

The arrest sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the development

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah or the "Chop Bar Sofo," has reportedly facilitated the arrest of Barxy, a TikToker and self-proclaimed spiritualist, in what appears to be the latest flashpoint in a heated online rivalry.

Ajagurajah Movement leader Bishop Kwabena Asiamah gets self-proclaimed spiritualist Barxy arrested. Image credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

A video posted by TikTok user Fab3woso_main on August 5, 2026, showed police officers picking up Barxy, with Ajagurajah visibly present at the scene during the arrest.

Ajagurajah is one of Ghana's most recognisable and outspoken spiritual figures.

His willingness to engage critics head-on, both online and offline, has earned him a devoted following as well as a fair share of controversy.

The circumstances that led to Barxy's arrest had not been fully detailed in the video, but the footage was enough to set social media alight.

The TikTok post below shows the moment the police picked up Barxy.

Ghanaians react to Barxy's arrest

The clip spread rapidly across platforms, drawing strong and divided opinions from viewers. Many found humour in the situation, while others questioned the use of police resources for what some perceived as a social media dispute.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions from social media:

Official_Scientific said:

"I'm waiting to see whether Sedrick Wil come to his aid😂😂."

𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓸𝓶𝓲𝓮 🚀❤️⛷️ wrote:

"This is all the Ghana 🇬🇭 Police seem to know. How can this country develop under these circumstances? God bless President Ibrahim Traoré for making Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 proud. 🙏."

user256752706172 commented:

"Next time."

Abass Abacha 🔔 Ajaguraja 🌎 warned:

"Don't joke with Ajaguraja movement."

Kiki⚜️❤️the girl🔮💎🔱👑 added:

"Next time try my father again 😂😂😂😂."

Ajagurajah clashes with elder brother on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, had once again found himself at the centre of public attention after engaging in a heated exchange with his elder brother, Yaw Boakye, during a TikTok Live session on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Although the exact cause of the renewed family feud remains unclear, the livestream captured the two brothers trading harsh words and making a series of accusations against each other before hundreds of viewers.

During the confrontation, Ajagurajah admitted that he had played a role in his elder brother's arrest. According to him, he reported the matter to the police following disagreements between them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh