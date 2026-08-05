Kyeame Nana Kofi Agyei, a respected linguist at the Manhyia Palace, passed away and news of his death spread on social media on Saturday, August 1, 2026

The deceased served as a linguist under the Akyeamehene, the Head of Linguists, at the seat of the Asantehene before his demise

A one-week observation for the late Kyeame Nana Kofi Agyei has been scheduled for August 13, 2026, at Adum Nsuase in the Ashanti Region

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Kyeame Nana Kofi Agyei, a distinguished linguist at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and a servant of the Asante royal court, has died at the age of 51.

Otumfuo's Akyeamehene's Linguist Nana Kofi Agyei dies at 51, with details of his one-week observation emerging. Photo source: @oheneba_online/TikTok, MeYɛ Asanteni

Source: Facebook

News of Nana Kofi Agyei's passing began circulating on social media on Saturday, August 1, 2026, drawing an outpouring of tributes from Ghanaians who held him in high regard.

The exact circumstances leading to his untimely death remain unknown, with his last public appearance coming at a public traditional event, days before he passed away.

Nana Kofi Agyei served under the Akyeamehene, the Head of Linguists at the Manhyia Palace, where he played a ceremonial and cultural role central to the traditions of the Asante Kingdom.

Nana Kofi Agyei's one-week observation details emerge

Kumasi-based blogger Oheneba Online shared a memorial announcement on TikTok on Monday, August 3, 2026, confirming the one-week observation for the late Kyeame.

According to the post, the memorial will take place on August 13, 2026, at Adum Nsuase in the Ashanti Region.

He was formally identified in the announcement as "The Late Nana Kofi Agyei", bearing the title Otumfuo Akyeamehene Kyeame.

The TikTok post that broke the news of Kyeame Nana Kofi Agyei's demise and one-week announcement is below:

Tributes pour in for the late Kyeame

The announcement prompted an emotional response from Ghanaians online, many of whom shared personal encounters with the late linguist.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

Nana Oheneba Abradu said:

"Hmmmm, death when it laids it icy hand on you is inevitable. Such a servanthood person is our great kingdom. Ohene kafra."

Nana Nyarko Samuel Kwasi wrote:

"Oh what happened? I was very excited meeting him during Mamponghene's funeral."

Kwabena Nkrumah Adasah shared:

"Saw him last week Monday driving at Adum Melcom oooo hmmmm."

The Role of the Kyeame in Asante culture

Linguists, known in the Akan tradition as Kyeame, occupy a revered position in royal courts across Ghana.

They serve as the official spokesmen of chiefs and play an indispensable role in preserving and communicating traditional wisdom, proverbs, and royal decrees.

At Manhyia Palace, the seat of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, the role carries particular cultural weight and prestige.

The death of Kyeame Nana Kofi Agyei at such a relatively young age has left many in the Asante community in mourning.

Otumfuo destools linguist Kyeame Kofi Nti

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo destooled linguist Kyeame Kofi Nti, due to allegations raised during an Asanteman Council meeting.

This decision signified a significant shift in the leadership within the Asante community, raising questions about tradition and accountability in royal duties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh