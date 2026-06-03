A young man has gone viral after sharing a before-and-after video of his nose transformation following cosmetic surgery

The TikTok user, identified as @kenzart, documented the results of the procedure and expressed satisfaction with the outcome

Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some praising the transformation and others questioning the cost

A young man has captured the attention of social media users after revealing the results of a cosmetic procedure that significantly altered the appearance of his nose.

The TikTok creator, identified as @kenzart, shared a video comparing his appearance before and after the surgery, prompting widespread reactions online.

Photo credit: /KenzartafricaTikTok

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the earlier footage showed him with a noticeably larger and more prominent nose. The latter segment, however, revealed a slimmer and more refined profile, suggesting that the procedure had substantially reshaped his facial features.

Excited about the outcome, the content creator accompanied the video with a caption disclosing the cost of the surgery. According to him, he spent approximately GH¢154,890 on the procedure.

The post quickly gained traction on TikTok and other social media platforms, where users expressed differing opinions about the transformation.

While many viewers praised the results and congratulated him on achieving the look he desired, others were surprised by the amount reportedly spent on the surgery.

Some questioned whether the procedure was worth the cost, while others defended his decision, noting that personal appearance is a matter of individual preference.

The viral video has since fuelled conversations about cosmetic enhancements and the growing popularity of aesthetic procedures among young people.

As reactions continue to pour in, the transformation remains a talking point for social media users debating beauty, self-confidence and the price some individuals are willing to pay to achieve their desired appearance.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh