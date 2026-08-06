Ghana is commemorating the first anniversary of the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including two cabinet ministers

The government unveiled a four-day programme of national events, which started with the presentation of a state support package to the families of the deceased

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to attend a National Inter-Faith Memorial Service on August 6

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Ghana is marking the first anniversary of the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight people, including the ministers of defence and environment.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed were travelling with three Air Force personnel and three other appointees.

Ghana is marking the first anniversary of the August 6 helicopter crash that killed eight people. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

The Z9 helicopter came down in a dense forest as it was flying from the capital, Accra, to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining.

In a televised address to the nation at the time, President John Mahama said the crash represented "a personal loss" for him.

The other civilians who died in the crash were former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong.

Army personnel who died in the crash were Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, and Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu.

After a probe, the government confirmed that the helicopter crash was caused by sudden weather conditions.

How has Ghana commemorated the anniversary of the crash?

The government unveiled a four-day programme of national events which started on 30 July with the formal presentation of the state's support package to the families of the deceased.

On August 4, the Ministry of Defence and the Pope John Senior High School Old Boys Association hosted the Dr Edward Omane Boamah Memorial Lecture at Burma Hall, Burma Camp, from 2:00 p.m.

There will be a National Inter-Faith Memorial Service later on August 6, at the UPSA Auditorium in Madina, Accra.

President John Mahama, who serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who chairs the Armed Forces Council, are both expected to attend.

Later on August 6, the Ministry of Defence will unveil a memorial cenotaph in honour of the victims, with attendance restricted to guests.

On August 7, there will be a blood donation drive at all district, regional and teaching hospitals, the 37 Military Hospital and other designated centres across the country.

Inside the Chinese-made helicopter in the crash

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Z-9EH, which crashed near Obuasi, is designed for transport, passenger use and emergencies, according to the Odin database on military equipment.

However, the same kind of chopper from the August 6, 2025, tragedy has been involved in notable accidents across three continents, according to records from the Aviation Safety Network.

Aside from Ghana, the Z-9 has been exported by China for use in foreign countries, including Bolivia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Kenya, Laos, Mali, Mauritania, Namibia, Pakistan, and Zambia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh