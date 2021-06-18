Ghanaian-born US-based plastic surgeon, Dr Kofi Boahene, has been listed as one of the top 100 in the US

Dr Kofi Boahene, a brilliant Ghanaian surgeon in the United States has been named as one of the top 100 rhinoplasty plastic surgeons in the country.

This was confirmed in a Facebook post by Shaun Desai, a medical doctor at the Johns Hopkins Facial Plastic Surgery Center who was also part of the list.

It is indicated that the list was compiled by Newsweek based on the achievements of the doctors and the challenging cases they have successfully managed in recent time.

Dr Boahene, according to a report on Johns Hopkins' website, was a recipient of the prestigious Jack R. Anderson Prize for Scholastic Excellence (2005).

This was in recognition of attaining the highest score nationally on the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery certification exam.

He has been a widely respected and influential Ghanaian-born American Associate Professor of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck, at Johns Hopkins.

Johns Hopkins is also the academic and research home of world-famous neurosurgeon Dr Ben Carson.

How Ghanaians received the news

The same story was shared by a Ghanaian Facebook user named Prempeh Amanfoo and below were some of the comments:

Nene Opata who was once a housemate to the doctor mentioned that:

Congratulations Snr Boahene my OT housemate. Proud of you.

Seth Boakye-Dankwah said:

Congratulations, Senior. Wishing you more success.

Culham B Amengor indicated:

Congratulations Snr. Best wishes always

