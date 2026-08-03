Saudi Arabia announced a travel ban targeting nationals from three African countries amid renewed Ebola fears

The Kingdom tightened border controls and introduced stricter health screening measures at entry points

The move came as Saudi authorities cited growing concern over the spread of the Ebola virus

Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban on nationals from three African countries following heightened concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus.

Saudi Arabia imposes a travel ban on nationals from three African countries amid Ebola fears, tightening border controls and health screenings to safeguard public health. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the country has paused entry for travellers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan in an attempt to prevent the spread of Ebola.

It has also heightened health screening and disease surveillance for travellers arriving from Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and the Republic of the Congo.

The Kingdom announced the restriction as part of a broader effort to protect public health, with border control measures tightened to limit the risk of the disease entering the country.

Saudi Arabia's travel ban and border measures

The ban targets travellers originating from three African nations identified by Saudi health authorities as posing an elevated Ebola transmission risk. Officials moved to strengthen screening procedures at ports of entry alongside the travel restriction, signalling a coordinated response to what the Kingdom views as a credible public health threat.

Saudi Arabia has not publicly released a detailed breakdown of the specific screening protocols being applied, but the measures indicate a firm stance on controlling cross-border movement linked to the outbreak.

Ebola concerns drive regional travel restrictions

Ebola is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus, which spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected individuals. Outbreaks have historically been concentrated in parts of Central and West Africa, and international concern tends to rise sharply whenever new cases are confirmed in affected regions.

Saudi Arabia's decision to restrict travel from the three named African countries reflects a precautionary approach, consistent with measures other nations have taken in response to previous Ebola outbreaks on the continent.

The move is likely to affect both business and personal travel between the Kingdom and the countries concerned, with those holding nationality from the listed nations unable to enter Saudi Arabia until the restrictions are lifted.

Below is the Saudi Press Agency's statement on X on the ban on African countries.

Saudi Arabia blocks foreign nationals from 69 jobs

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia announced that certain jobs will now be reserved exclusively for Saudi citizens.

The move is aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Saudis, not only in administrative roles but also in fields such as engineering, procurement, marketing, sales and dentistry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh