A Silver FM presenter addressed the public on YouTube on July 23, 2026, pushing back against claims linking the station to DJ KA's trending video

The presenter shared that Silver FM management had discovered the video four years ago and ordered all employees to delete it

DJ KA later left Silver FM and joined Kessben FM, with his departure coming weeks after the management directive

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Silver FM has publicly rejected claims that one of its employees was responsible for leaking a trending video involving former colleague DJ KA, with a presenter stepping forward to set the record straight.

Silver FM respond to claims surrounding presenter’s alleged involvement in leaked DJ KA's video. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a video shared on the Gossips24 Avenue YouTube channel on July 23, 2026, a Silver FM presenter addressed the swirling allegations head-on, asserting that the station had no hand in the circulation of the clip that has sparked widespread conversation online.

Silver FM's version of events

According to the presenter, the video in question first surfaced four years ago, at a time when DJ KA was still part of the Silver FM team.

Upon becoming aware of the footage, management acted swiftly, instructing every employee who had access to the clip to delete it immediately.

The directive effectively curtailed its spread within the station's circles, and the matter was considered closed at that point.

The presenter was firm in calling for an end to speculation that a current or former Silver FM staff member had revived and distributed the video, emphasising that the station wanted no association with the saga.

DJ KA's departure from Silver FM

Weeks after management issued the deletion directive, DJ KA resigned from Silver FM and subsequently moved to Kessben FM, where he continued his broadcasting career.

The resurfacing of the old footage has since ignited debate across social media platforms, with many users weighing in on both the video itself and the question of who may have pushed it back into circulation.

The YouTube video below shows how Silver FM responded to the rumours of their involvement in the leakage of DJ KA's video.

Reactions to DJ KA's video saga

Social media users shared a wide range of responses to the unfolding story:

@Babino:

"Character is what you do off camera, not what you say into it."

@lacasatv439:

"This guy go busy pass everybody this week🤣🤣."

@TinyHealthTips-uz:

"We watch, but we don't judge! 😂."

@0tismadaline:

"Eeeeeeeiiiiii kase gist my gossipinarians."

@QueenzyRealTalkStories:

"May God be with him cos this is sad, 🙏. Why will you even be recording yourself when [Expletive] 😫."

Kessben FM reportedly suspends DJ KA, as confirmed by Owoahene Acheampong, prompting mixed reactions online. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

DJ KA: Kessben FM takes action

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian radio personality DJ KA had reportedly been suspended by Kessben FM, with management barring him from broadcasting until further notice.

The news surfaced on Facebook on July 23, 2026, when Owoahene Acheampong shared a post confirming the development. In the post, Acheampong wrote:

Source: YEN.com.gh