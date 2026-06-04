Canada has issued a warning to its nationals and permanent residents on the issue of marriage of convenience

In a statement, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) warned that persons found to be engaging in that act could face serious charges

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the government

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The Canadian government, in a bid to close the loopholes in its immigration system, has issued a strongly worded statement on the practice of marriage fraud.

In a post on Facebook on June 3, 2026, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) warned its nationals and permanent residents against engaging in marriage of convenience.

Canada issues a warning to its nationals and permanent residents regarding marriage of convenience. Photo credit: Anna Blazhuk, Angela Weiss via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It stated that immigration officers have the expertise to detect fraudulent marriages and that persons found to be involved in the act will face serious criminal charges.

It appealed to individuals to avoid engaging in fraudulent schemes and to learn the proper rules on how a spouse can immigrate to Canada.

"Attention Canadian citizens and permanent residents, beware of marriage fraud! It’s a crime for you and a foreign applicant to set up what’s known as a 'marriage of convenience' to allow your sponsored spouse or common-law partner to immigrate to Canada. Immigration officers know how to detect false marriages, and there are serious criminal charges. Avoid scams and learn the rules for sponsoring a spouse," the post read.

UK tightens it immgration laws, announces plan to go after illegals working in the country. Photo credit: @SmilingSatuma/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the Facebook post from IRCC on marriage fraud:

Reactions to Canada's caution on marriage fraud

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the statement issued by the Canadian government in the wake of the issue.

YEN.com.gh sampled some views:

Tyler Carron stated:

"How do you rule out a marriage of convenience for arranged marriages?"

Joel Keith Chaisson asked:

"What if the wife was met at the petting zoo and can't legally consent because she doesn't speak a language other than goat?"

Param Gursahib Singh indicated: "Can you please change the rules for spousal open work permits for family persons who have children and wives and are outside the country because of changes in rules?"

KeSen Mathew indicated:

"The immigration system should be secular, admitting only atheists, agnostics, or those with no religious affiliation. The minds of religious extremists are hardwired for tribalism. If an immigration system focuses solely on filling labor shortages, it will inevitably lead to a national disaster later on. When allowing people into a country, the immigration system must evaluate the average cultural and psychological mindset of the region they are coming from."

Ignacio Garcia added:

"Check every Asian and African spouse visa multiple times before approving them. Make it slow so that fewer applicants lose interest in moving to Canada. There should be a two-year-plus waiting period for spousal visas, and for the first two years they shouldn't get work permits. MAKE IMMIGRATION HARD!"

Canada warns illegal workers

In other developments, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had cautioned foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, working in the country without authorisation.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, in a statement, cautioned immigrants who are desirous of working in Canada to do so only with legal authorisation.

It disclosed that persons found flouting the country’s work laws would face legal consequences.

Source: YEN.com.gh